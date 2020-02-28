Dragon Ball Heroes Introduces Future Trunks' New Sword

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has launched a new storyline that will be featured in season 2 of its promo anime - and it is quite a big story, indeed. The Gods of Destruction are rising up against Goku and his friends, while the Dark Demon Realm is also making a resurgence. In the midst of all this conflict, Goku and Vegeta will get some returning allies in the form of the Time Patrol. That Xeno timeline version of Future Trunks will be wielding a brand-new weapon to help turn the tide of the battle; the latest Dragon Ball Heroes promos now give us a better look at Future Trunks Xeno's new "Keysword."

As we see in the recent Dragon Ball Heroes special episode that was released, Future Trunks Xeno only has the hilt of the Keysword to wield - that is, until The Supreme Kai of Time, Chronoa unlocks the true power of the Keysword, so that Future Trunks Xeno can defeat Mechikabura, the evil kai who was once Chronoa's competitor for the role of Supreme Kai of Time. Dragon Ball Heroes fans are eager to see what the full power of the Keysword is all about, as this new Big Bang Mission plays out.

If you need background on this new Dragon Ball Heroes storyline, check out the breakdown from the recent promo video, giving background on the battle between the Time Patrol, Dark Demon Realm, and the Z-Fighters of Earth:

"75 million years ago, Chronoa and Mechikabura fought for the position of "Supreme Kai of Time." After realizing Mechikabura's evil intentions, Chronoa became the Supreme Kai of Time and sealed him in the Cracks of Time. Later, Demigra with his subordinates planned to steal the god bird "Toki Toki" who made the space-time, to rule over the universe. However, his plan failed and he too was sealed in the Cracks of Time. Time passes, and in a different dimension called "Dark Demon Realm", a scientist named Towa succeeded in releasing Mechikabura from the Cracks of Time. Then, they started collecting Dark Dragon Balls scattered in various space-time to regain his power at prime. Due to its impact, various alterations occurred one after the other in the past. The Supreme Kai of Time, starting with Trunks: Xeno, gathered the Xeno warriors & formed the "Time Patrol.

A fierce battle broke out between the Time Patrol and Dark Demon Realm Army to claim the Dark Dragon Balls. The Time Patrol cornered Mechikabura, but it was too late. Mechikabura called forth Dark Sheron. The Supreme Kai of Time released the power of time, and sacrificed herself to seal Mechikabura. She herself disappeared into the Crack of Time with him. Due to the space-time distortion caused by the awakening of Mechikabura, Demigra was also released from the Cracks of Time and went on a revenge against the Time Patrol, who tried to destroy the Dark Demon Realm. During that, Mechikabura, who had achieved complete resurrection and brainwashed The Supreme Kai of Time with his incredible power, brought his Dark Demon army and attacked again.

To oppose Mechikabura, who plans to destroy the whole world, including the Dark Demon Realm, Demigra temporarily stops his battle with the Time Patrol, and joins hands with them. The Demon gods received further power from Mechikabura. Fin, the life form created by Towa, became stronger and stronger as he fought, and drove the Time Patrol into a predicament.

In an absolutely desperate situation, the Saiyans gathered their powers and the legendary "God" power were awakened within Trunks: Xeno. He actually managed to turn the tables for their favor! Or so he thought... Enveloping himself in darkness, Mechikabura buried everything in the darkness. Through Trunks: Xeno, who wields the Keysword, and Vegetto: Xeno, the final decisive battle against Mechikabura begins!"

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super's big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series.

