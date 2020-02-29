Dragon Ball Revelation Draws Comparisons Between Fu and Superman

For as long as Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball has been a thing fans have been wondering who would win in a fight between Goku and DC Comics' Superman. The two icons would certainly have a fun brawl to watch as the two of their superpowers collide, but it seems like as the years have rolled on that Goku is starting to seem a lot more like Superman. This became the case even more directly when his origin was retconned to look a lot like Kal-El's in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. But these two are no longer the only space orphans in the conversation.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series recently premiered a special episode recapping the events of the Dark Demon Realm saga's finale, and in it fans saw how Fu was introduced into the franchise. As the villain of the Prison Planet and Universal Conflict arcs, it was a surprise to see that his origin looked a lot like the famous DC Comics superhero.

In the episode it was revealed that when the denizens of the Dark Demon Realm were being completely destroyed by the time guardian Toki Toki, his parents -- the villains Towa and Mira -- managed to save Fu as a young baby by Towa using her magic to send the baby through a portal as their realm was destroyed. There's a quick flash of their smiling faces as they tease Fu's era will come, and Fu is sent off into the darkness of space.

As DC Comics fans know well enough by now, Kal-El was once saved from his planet's destruction by his parents and ended up on Earth before growing into the Superman we know today. It's the same for Goku, who was sent away as Planet Vegeta was being destroyed and ended up on planet Earth before growing into the Goku we know today.

But Fu has a much lonelier origin as he was just magically sent out into the void of space without a safety blanket or spaceship to cradle him. On top of his demonic heritage, it clearly led to the lonely and almost tragic existence that now leads him to wreak vengeance on the multiverse in whatever way he can.

We'll be seeing those ways soon enough as Fu returns with the second season of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series this March. What are you hoping to see from the new episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

