JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Imagines Kermit the Frog's Stand Makeover

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has seen some of the craziest characters that have ever been portrayed in the medium of anime, and one fan is looking to add an even crazier character into the mix with Kermit The Frog of all things! One of the most famous muppets in the long history of the franchise would certainly fit in well with the universe that established the Joestar bloodline, and this artist even went so far as to give the green amphibian a Stand of his own!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was originally created in the 1980s, continuing in manga format for decades following its inception. With each installment following a different protagonist who is a part of the Joestar family tree, the series has done well at offering new, unique stories with each story installment. The anime has so far covered the first five installments of the franchise, with a spin off anime series releasing new episodes in the upcoming Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, which will follow one of the supporting characters from the fourth season, Diamond Is Unbreakable.

Reddit Artist ChadChompski shared this fantastic fan art that brings Kermit of the Muppets into the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure universe, giving him a muscular physique, as well as a Stand in the form of Hermit Purple, which was wielded by Joseph Joestar in the Stardust Crusaders section of the series:

Hermit Purple, as mentioned above, was a Stand that was wielded by Joseph Joestar, but wasn't as powerful as many of the ethereal beings that we saw in the franchise's past. While not appearing with a human like body like so many others that we had seen in the story arcs, it allowed Joseph to restrain opponents, as well see things that others couldn't see when it connected to an electronic screen. Joseph first hit the scene in the franchise's second season that was "Battle Tendency", utilizing the power of the Ripple to fight against vampires versus Stands.

What really needs to be said about Kermit the Frog at this point that people don't already know? The swamp dwelling muppet is often seen as the leader of the ragtag band of Jim Henson creations, spanning decades throughout movie and television projects. Though we don't foresee an official crossover happening, stranger things have happened!

