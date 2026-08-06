My Hero Academia Reveals New Details About Upcoming Horror Story

Kohei Horikoshi had some serious time on his hands following the conclusion of My Hero Academia. With the shonen superhero manga releasing its final chapter in 2024, the manga artist took a bigger part in aiding Studio BONES in wrapping up the anime adaptation. Now that the television series has also finished its story, Horikoshi is focusing on a passion project that he has been teasing for some time. Don’t Laugh, Shijima-San will be a special one-shot arriving in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, focusing on horror as new details for the chapter have landed.

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Alongside releasing new art from Kohei Horikoshi, focusing on the female protagonist of the series, larger-than-life, as she laughs beside a modern city, Shueisha has released a new description for the one-shot. As Shonen Jump describes Don’t Laugh, Shijima-San, the girl is confirmed to be “Moku-San” and is seemingly harboring a terrifying secret: “Does Moku-san, who is always smiling, have a secret? A Boy-Meets-Girl Horror story.” The special one-shot will land in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump next week on August 10th, with a page length of sixty-one pages. For years, Kohei has hinted at his desire to venture into the spooky side of entertainment, so this is a chapter that is sure to be a big one for Shueisha. You can check out the new art below.

"Don't Laugh, Shijima-san" color page in the Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #37-38 of 2026!



New one shot by Kohei Horikoshi (My Hero Academia) described as: "Does Moku-san, who’s always smiling, have a secret!? A Boy-Meets-Girl Horror story" pic.twitter.com/v3VURGYGxD — Shinuki no Reborn (@Shinuki1992) August 6, 2026

Could This Be a Secret My Hero Academia Comeback?

Shueisha

While these new details do give us a better idea of what Kohei Horikoshi is up to with his upcoming horror story, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the one-shot. One of which is whether this story will actually take place in the universe of UA Academy and Class 1-A. Horikoshi may be planning to create a spooky story that takes place in My Hero Academia’s universe, using heroes and villains to weave a campfire tale for the ages. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet, and it is also equally possible that this horror story takes place in an entirely new universe.

Earlier this month, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with the President of Studio BONES, Masahiko Minami. While Minami was aware that Horikoshi was working on new material post-My Hero Academia, we were the first to inform him that it would be a horror story. While BONES doesn’t have as much experience venturing into spooky territory, Masahiko confirmed that he would still love the production house to bring this tale to the screen if given the opportunity: “If there is an opportunity, myself and Studio BONES would be very interested in bringing the anime to life.” BONES is currently hard at work on the likes of Gachiakuta and Daemons of the Shadow Realm, but the studio is well known for juggling multiple projects at once.