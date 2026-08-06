3 Reasons Solo Leveling Became So Popular (#1 Is What Most Fans Won’t Admit)

Solo Leveling has emerged as one of the most popular anime of the modern generation. The scale of its success is truly remarkable, as proven by its sweep of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 with its first season. The anime continued to reach new heights, even becoming the highest-rated anime on Crunchyroll with over 1 million reviews.

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The reasons behind Solo Leveling‘s success deserve to be examined, as many fans find its achievements hard to believe. While there are dozens of reasons why Solo Leveling became so popular, these three best define the anime’s success, and the biggest reason is one that most fans won’t admit.

3) Manwha’s Popularity

Image Courtesy of Kakao Entertainment

There is no denying that for an anime to become a major new series, its source material needs to have a strong foundation. However, Solo Leveling‘s source material, the manhwa, wasn’t just popular; it was by far one of the biggest manhwa series out there. With its introduction of the leveling-up concept, the manhwa sparked a subculture, as many new manhwa began imitating what Solo Leveling had established.

Fans loved the original narrative’s fresh ideas and the energy Jinwoo brought through his character development. Therefore, when the anime arrived, fans were already eager to see how it would be adapted, and A-1 Pictures delivered an adaptation that ensured the franchise’s popularity would grow even further.

2) High-Quality Animation

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

It doesn’t matter how great and immersive a narrative is, if an anime adaptation isn’t up to the mark, its popularity will suffer. It is more than fair to say that A-1 Pictures didn’t just faithfully adapt the source material but elevated it at every possible turn. The anime’s action sequences are crafted with fluid animation that never falters, only improving as more episodes were released.

Another factor that boosted the anime’s popularity was A-1 Pictures’ strategy of producing two seasons with only a one-year gap between them. This is one reason why, when Solo Leveling‘s first season won at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025, many fans’ votes were undoubtedly influenced by the second season as well. Nevertheless, delivering two high-quality seasons back to back was a remarkable achievement that A-1 Pictures executed flawlessly, further adding to the franchise’s popularity.

1) The Story

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Many critics have deemed Solo Leveling‘s story mediocre, arguing that the series fails to develop compelling characters beyond Jinwoo, ultimately becoming a series centered around an aura-driven protagonist. While this is true to some extent, the story also revolves around Jinwoo’s gradual character development. He begins as someone with nothing to his name, struggling to make ends meet while supporting his hospitalized mother and hoping his younger sister can finish school.

On top of that, he is an E-Rank Hunter, possibly the weakest in his nation. Therefore, when he gains the ability to level up and grows stronger by overcoming each hurdle, it creates the feeling of a high-octane video game where every achievement feels rewarding. Moreover, his journey from nobody to hero captures a dream that many people hope to achieve in real life, making his rise feel like the perfect coming-of-age story. Therefore, though most fans won’t admit it, Solo Leveling‘s narrative centered around Jinwoo is arguably the biggest reason why it has become one of the most popular modern anime.