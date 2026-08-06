11 Years Later, Crunchyroll’s Beloved Drama Finally Gets The Update Fans Were Waiting For

One of the most critically acclaimed series on Crunchyroll, Sound! Euphonium released its anime adaptation in April 2015. Based on a novel series written by Ayano Takeda, the anime was produced by Kyoto Animation, one of the most renowned studios in Japan. The anime has a lesser-known global fanbase compared to its popularity in Japan, but it remains one of the most acclaimed and beloved musical drama franchises of all time. The franchise has released several anime films and seasons over the years. While the main story has already ended in 2024, the anime didn’t have an English dub until now.

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On August 1st, 2026, the official website of Crunchyroll confirmed that all episodes of the first season, along with a special episode, started streaming dubbed episodes. Crunchyroll also shared details about the English cast and crew of the anime. However, so far, only the first season and one special episode are streaming in English. Crunchyroll has yet to confirm updates on more seasons and films, but we can expect them to drop later this year or in the first half of 2027.

What Is Sound! Euphonium About?

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

The story follows Kumiko Oumae, who has just enrolled in Kitauji High School and hopes to forget about her past. It doesn’t take long before she befriends Sapphire Kawashima and Hazuki Katou. However, Kumiko once again finds herself playing the euphonium and joining the school’s band club even though she decided not to do anything with music again. The high school band is currently facing a massive crisis, and they might be unable to participate in the local festival, Sunfest.

Naturally, this also means that competing at a national level is impossible if the club falls apart. However, Kumiko is filled with self-doubt after an unpleasant experience in middle school, as the mistake she made back then continues to hold her back even now. Not only that, but she also finds out that Reina Kousaka, someone she’s not on good terms with, has joined the club. Regardless of the challenges in front of them, the girls are training diligently to achieve their goal of getting into the nationals.

What’s Next For Sound! Euphonium Fans?

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

The third season of the anime was released in April 2024, and it was later announced to premiere in a theatrical edition in two parts. The first part will hit the Japanese theatres on September 11th, 2026. So far, only the Japanese release dates have been confirmed, and the franchise has yet to share any updates on an international theatrical release. The anime has already reached its conclusion, while the final films only retell the events that happened in the third season.

The third season of the anime follows the band as the members aim to win a gold medal at the national competition. It’s the final chance for Kumiko and the other third-year students to win a medal before graduation. While dealing with the pressure of the tournament, Kumiko is also worried about whether she has what it takes to lead the band as the new Club President. The third season concludes the journey as the girls put all of their hard work and dedication to strive for the top.