Crunchyroll’s Beloved Fantasy Creator’s Underrated Series Confirms a New Anime

2026 has been another incredible year for anime fans with more sequels, debuts, and announcements than ever. As always, Crunchyroll remains the largest streaming hub for fans with several exciting anime series and films across all genres. It’s no surprise most of the new releases often end up on the platform first before Netflix or Hulu can even license them. This also includes the 2024 hit romance fantasy, 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy. The story centers around Rishe Weitzer, a young noblewoman who is stuck in a time loop. She dies at the age of 20 due to the war, and while the cause of her death differs every time, the timing is around the same.

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Her journey continues as she tries to break out of the time loop and ends up being engaged to Arnold Hein, the Crown Prince of another nation and the man responsible for killing her in her first life. Thanks to the fantasy setting and the exceptional story, the anime surprisingly became one of the biggest hits of the year, but unfortunately never confirmed a second season. It’s based on an acclaimed light novel written by Toko Amekawa and illustrated by Hachipisuwan. However, while there has been no confirmation regarding the return of the 7th Time Loop, another series written by Amekawa confirmed its anime adaptation.

What To About Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim Anime?

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Talks of the anime adaptation have been ongoing since last year, but Comic Natalie confirms that it will indeed be a TV anime. Titled Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim: A Yakuza Heiress Becomes the Top-Ranked Villain’s Romantic Target, the light novel debuted in 2022, and it’s still ongoing. While the author is the same as 7th Time Loop, this new novel is being illustrated by Sora Goto. Although the anime adaptation has been confirmed, there are currently no updates on the release window or anything else fans might want to know.

The anime also hasn’t shared a first look at the time of writing this article. While the name of the studio and everything else about the anime remains under wraps, Sora Goto announced a pop-up event on their official X handle. The artist shared new visuals of the main couple and further details about the pop-up store that will be held this month to hype up the anime adaptation.

What is The Plot of Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim?

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This enemies-to-lovers fantasy romance centers around the granddaughter of a yakuza boss who is reincarnated as Francesca Calvino, the female lead in a mafia dating video game. The story takes place in a world where crime bosses serve the king, and Francesca wants nothing to do with the world of organized crime. In order to do that, she must break off her engagement to Leonardo Aldini, the young head of the Aldini family and major villain of the game. However, breaking off the engagement is next to impossible when she piqued the interest of her villainous fiancé.