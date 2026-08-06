Every Crunchyroll Anime of the Year Champion Since the Awards Began

Crunchyroll Anime Awards have become one of anime’s biggest annual events, with fan voting serving as the primary factor in determining the winners. The Anime Awards began in 2017, and over the past decade, Crunchyroll has held ten ceremonies, with fans selecting ten Anime of the Year winners.

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Every anime that has won over the years showcases a different side of the medium. One studio has emerged as the most consistent winner, taking home a total of four Anime of the Year awards for the series it has produced. At the same time, the list is remarkably diverse, ranging from action-heavy hits to an LGBTQ-focused narrative. Here are all ten Crunchyroll Anime of the Year winners so far.

10) Yuri On Ice (2017)

The first-ever Crunchyroll Anime of the Year was won by modern anime powerhouse MAPPA, with Yuri on Ice taking the inaugural award. Even in its early years, MAPPA proved itself to be an exceptional studio, as its adaptation of Yuri on Ice was nothing short of outstanding. The story follows Yuri Katsuki, a young figure skater on the verge of retirement, whose passion is reignited after he meets Russian skaters Yuri Plisetsky and Victor Nikiforov, the latter being his longtime idol.

While MAPPA elevates every ice-skating sequence, the show’s true highlight is the relationship that develops between Yuri Katsuki and Victor, delivering a positive LGBTQ+ romance that is easy to root for. At every turn, it remains a compelling coming-of-age story that keeps viewers hooked throughout its 12 episodes, making it a deserving first-ever Crunchyroll Anime of the Year winner.

9) Made In Abyss (2018)

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Made in Abyss is another anime that stands apart from the rest, and it continues to hold that distinction today. At first, the series appears to be a simple adventure about children exploring the unknown, but it gradually reveals itself to be as dark and gruesome as any anime, delivering shocking moments at every turn. Every new area the characters discover feels haunting and awe-inspiring, making the Abyss itself one of the series’ greatest strengths.

Just when viewers think there is nothing left to uncover, the story presents another surprise. Meanwhile, its rich storytelling and compelling character bonds make every descent into the Abyss even more engaging. Made in Abyss fully deserves this award for the exceptional experience it delivers.

8) Devilman Crybaby (2019)

Go Nagai’s Devilman has long been regarded as one of the greatest manga franchises, and its adaptation by Science SARU remains one of the studio’s finest projects. The series excels with its storytelling, and as a Netflix exclusive, it delivers a gripping dark narrative filled with emotional nuance that stays with viewers throughout its run.

The story follows Akira, who merges with a demon to become a Devilman, a hybrid of human and demon, and sets out to save others like himself. The result is a modern horror anime that few expected, but many came to appreciate, making its Anime of the Year win a well-deserved one.

7) Demon Slayer (2020)

Demon Slayer immediately made waves following its debut in 2019, and with each new episode, it drew more fans into its world until it became one of the biggest anime series of all time. Much of the credit goes to Ufotable, which did an outstanding job adapting the manga and perfectly bringing its action to life as intended.

The anime’s first full-length season established its foundation, following arguably one of the kindest shonen protagonists of all time on a journey to find a way to turn his sister back into a human. What followed was a level of success that speaks for itself.

6) Jujutsu Kaisen (2021)

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

This marks MAPPA’s second Crunchyroll Anime of the Year win, and Jujutsu Kaisen more than justifies the honor. The series stands as one of the most distinctive shonen anime of all time, unafraid to tell a dark story or kill off beloved characters.

It feels like a defining modern anime and sets the standard that many new shonen series strive to follow. With its compelling cast and the introduction of one of the most popular modern anime characters, Gojo Satoru, Jujutsu Kaisen firmly earned its Anime of the Year award.

5) Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 (2022)

MAPPA’s third Crunchyroll Anime of the Year winner was its adaptation of one of the biggest anime of all time, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1. Fans were initially skeptical about the studio change, as WIT Studio had established a distinctive visual identity for the series. However, MAPPA did the anime justice while preserving the look and feel that fans had come to love.

What truly made this season Anime of the Year-worthy was its dramatic shift in narrative, as it finally explored the origins of the story’s biggest mysteries and revealed the truth about the outside world and the Titans. It is perhaps more surprising that the remaining parts of the final season did not win as well, but that likely would have been unfair, making this victory the perfect choice.

4) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2023)

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a spin-off of the popular video game franchise, initially generated less excitement than expected, largely due to the troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077. However, when Studio Trigger released the anime in 2022, it completely changed that perception by perfectly capturing the atmosphere of Night City and delivering exactly what fans had hoped for.

As an original anime story, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners consistently explored the dark and unsettling underworld of its futuristic setting. Fans are still not over how emotionally impactful the series became with each episode. It stands as a perfect modern anime while paying tribute to the franchise, making it more than deserving of the Anime of the Year award.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (2024)

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s follow-up season arrived three years after its Anime of the Year win, elevating the series’ dark shonen narrative even further. The season began by adapting the Hidden Inventory arc, exploring Gojo’s younger years, how he established himself as the strongest sorcerer, and Suguru Geto’s descent into villainy. However, the true standout was the Shibuya Incident arc.

The Shibuya Incident is arguably one of the most shocking arcs of all time, with unexpected twists from Gojo’s sealing to the deaths of beloved characters. The animation was equally exceptional. Since popularity plays a major role in the Anime of the Year voting, Jujutsu Kaisen claimed the award once again, and perhaps its third season could do the same, as many consider it even better.

2) Solo Leveling (2025)

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Solo Leveling Season 1 was released in 2024, followed by Season 2 in 2025, both before Crunchyroll’s 2025 Anime Awards ceremony. This meant that both seasons contributed to the series’ momentum leading into the awards, even though only Season 1 was officially recognized as the Anime of the Year winner. Its victory remains a subject of debate, with many fans arguing it was undeserved. However, considering the impact of both seasons together, the series makes a strong case for the award.

Solo Leveling was a truly groundbreaking adaptation, bringing the kind of manhwa storytelling fans had been waiting years to see animated. Its arrival was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, with fans helping it secure nearly every major award it was nominated for at the Anime Awards. The series has established itself as a defining modern anime, and with movies and a live-action adaptation expanding the franchise, it is likely to achieve even more in the future.

1) My Hero Academia Final Season (2026)

The latest anime to win Crunchyroll’s Anime of the Year is My Hero Academia for its final season, and it was more than deserving. The series had been nominated several times in the past but had never claimed the top prize. As a result, its victory for the final season feels like fans celebrating the anime’s remarkable decade-long run with the send-off it deserved.

My Hero Academia remains one of the last series to fully capture the classic long-running shonen formula, something many future shonen anime may struggle to replicate due to having less source material. That is what makes its Anime of the Year win for the final season such a fitting and memorable achievement.

These are all ten anime that have won Crunchyroll’s Anime of the Year since the awards began. While there will always be debates over whether another series deserved the honor, the list has remained remarkably diverse, and it will be interesting to see which future anime join it.