Solo Leveling Returns With a New Story Ahead of New Movie

The wait for Solo Leveling Season 3 is longer than ever as the animation studio remains silent on the highly anticipated sequel. The second season of the anime reached its conclusion last year, but the anime hasn’t been officially renewed for a third season. Additionally, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, a sequel spin-off series, has also been on an indefinite hiatus following the artist’s enlistment in mandatory military service in January this year, which typically lasts for 18 to 21 months. Amid the delays, Solo Leveling: Arise is the only medium releasing new content for fans. The official website of the game has a dedicated page for Hunter Origin one-shots, with each update following the game’s characters, including those from the original story and those introduced in Arise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Developed by the popular gaming company Netmarble, the free-to-play game is available for Android, iOS, and PC, with a gacha monetization system. It includes playable canon and original characters set in the same world as the main story, as they combat new threats after the appearance of the gates. The website released a new one-shot recently, following Sung Jinwoo, the most powerful character in the main story.

What Is The New Solo Leveling One-Shot About?

Image Courtesy of Netmarble

While all the Hunter Origin one-shots focus on side characters or the game’s original characters, this one centers around the protagonist. The one-shot looks back at how Jinwoo almost died in the Double Dungeon at the beginning of the story, and the System helped him out. The manhwa looks back at his journey as he slowly becomes stronger.

We see glimpses of his biggest battles, including the one on Jeju Island. As the one-shot draws near its conclusion, an exhausted Jinwoo stands in front of Ashborn. Having done everything he can to become more powerful and fighting countless battles, it’s evident that the arduous journey took a heavy toll on him. As the two Shadow Monarchs meet, the story ends with one of them saying “Arise,” although it doesn’t reveal who said it.

What to Expect From The Solo Leveling Film

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Although the upcoming film has yet to confirm a release window or any details, it will continue Jinwoo’s journey as an S-Rank Hunter and introduce several new characters, including the powerful National Hunters. The anime has yet to unravel several mysteries about the world, and the film will only take the first step towards Jinwoo finding the answers to all his questions.

The second season wrapped up the Jeju Island Arc, one of the most beloved arcs in the entire story, where Jinwoo fights against the Ant King. Following the events that take place on the island, the story will continue to unravel the mystery about the world’s true history and the reason Jinwoo was granted such unparalleled powers through the system.