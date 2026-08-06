Ghost in the Shell Introduces Surprising Anime Crossover

Earlier this year, the legendary anime studio Science SARU released a brand new take on Ghost in the Shell that has been garnering plenty of attention. While the latest anime adaptation had a big legacy to live up to, as the franchise’s first movie is still thought of as anime royalty, the latest series is sticking to the source material. Masamune Shirow’s original manga was a colorful, often hilarious affair that SARU is looking to stick closely to, and the latest episode is making big waves for a wild reason. A legendary anime crossover has occurred, and many might have missed it.

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For those who might not know, Masamune Shirow didn’t just create the story of Major Kusanagi; as the manga artist had other stories he wanted to tell. One in particular is Dominion Tank Police, a manga that predated Ghost in the Shell while set in the same universe. While Dominion introduced plenty of futuristic characters in its tale, there were two that routinely were thought of as the “mascots” of the franchise, aka AnnaPuma and UniPuma. The two android “catgirls” haven’t been animated for decades, so their return in Ghost in the Shell’s fifth episode might have thrown many anime fans for a loop. You can check out the crossover that unites these two franchises below.

He was definitely a lookie-loo😂



The Ghost in the Shell 1×05 pic.twitter.com/5zN0FeN0dS — unknown (@cid_unknown) August 4, 2026

The History of The Tank Police

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If you even have the slightest knowledge of anime, you probably know that Dominion Tank Police never quite hit the same heights as Ghost in the Shell, despite the series being created by the same manga artist responsible for Kusanagi’s journey. Despite this fact, it does make for a worthy companion piece to the legendary anime franchise, as it further explores the intricacies of this futuristic setting. First beginning in 1985, it would receive a ten-episode anime series in 1988, receiving two additional manga specials before returning for a one-shot OVA in 2006.

What you might find surprising about this crossover is that the original voice actors for the Puma sisters have returned thanks to this Ghost in the Shell crossover. Voice actors Aya Hisakawa and Niina Kumagaya reprised their roles as Annapuma and Unipuma, which is no small feat considering the first series arrived in the 1980s. As fans can see from the clip above, it’s clear that the pair of voice actors haven’t missed a beat in bringing the cybernetic catgirls to life. This crossover is far from a confirmation that we will receive a brand new Dominion Tank Police anime revival in the same vein as Ghost in the Shell, but it’s a nice nod to the expansive futuristic universe that has risen in popularity over the decades. With more episodes set for Major Kusanagi’s comeback, it will be interesting to see if the Puma sisters return in the near future.