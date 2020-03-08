My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Spoils a Few of Deku's Big Boosts

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently making its way through theaters in the United States and Canada, and more fans than ever have been celebrating the success of the franchise's second big feature film effort. It's still a bit surprising considering the film itself takes place further into the series' story than where the anime currently is. That means quite a few major events have taken place that fans of the anime are not privy to just yet, and this includes our number one hero in training, Izuku Midoriya.

Deku undergoes some major changes with each arc of the manga, and some of those strength boosts were actually animated for the very first time in the Heroes Rising film. This includes some new additions to his repertoire that recently made their debut with the latest episode of the anime, but one major One For All boost was outright spoiled in full.

With the debut of new villain Nine, who has the ability to steal Quirks, Deku found himself in some major trouble. First Deku quickly jumps into action with the St. Louis Smash and Delaware Smash Air Force (the latter of which was just introduced with the latest episode of the anime series against Gentle Criminal), but when this fails Nine eventually gets the upper hand. Figuring out that Deku had a strength boosting quirk, Nine tried to steal One For All from him.

It quickly fails when Nine realizes that Izuku Midoriya didn't just have a strength boosting quirk, but instead has multiple quirks inside of his body. This is a major revelation that has yet to make its way to the manga, and the clear vision of a few of the Vestiges of the power was animated for the first time as well. The Vestiges have made their debut in the anime previously, but this clear depiction of them was also a major spoiler to anime fans.

Luckily, these boosts go by pretty quickly like many of the other additions to the young heroes over the course of the film. Little context is necessary to enjoy the action of the film, and there's not a lot of context explaining the new additions. So thankfully there's still plenty to enjoy from the future of the anime! But what do you think?

Did these Deku spoilers catch you by surprise? Did My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising alter your enjoyment of the anime's current season?

