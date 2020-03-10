My Hero Academia Introduces a Villain Who Can Make Mummies

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising didn't just give us an introduction to the heir apparent to All For One in Nine, but it also gave us a look into his henchmen, one of which had the insane ability to "make mummies". The villain, appropriately named "Mummy" had the ability to create bandages from his person that would latch onto any inorganic object and transform them into his undead slaves who would hover over their targets in scenes that were reminiscent of works from the master of horror, Junji Ito!

Warning! We'll be going into some minor spoilers for the recently released second film of the My Hero Academia franchise, Heroes Rising, so if you have yet to see the movie and want to jump in fresh, steer clear of the rest of this article!

When Nine and his henchmen first appear on the isolated island where Class 1-A is further strengthening their abilities to become heroes, they split up and begin attacking designated areas in order to find a young boy whose quirk would give the heir to All For One an ability that would allow him to make his dreams come true. While we don't know a lot of information about the villain Hoyo Makihara, aka Mummy, we do know that his quirk makes him one of the most dangerous of Nine's villain entourage.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Mummy begins fighting with Aoyama, Mineta, and Hagakure are the first to encounter the bandaged foe, as he creates a seemingly unending number of floating mummies floating toward them. With the heroes at their limits after employing their quirks past their breaking points, all seems lost for them as the mummies continue to replicate. Luckily, Bakugo, Kirishima, and Kaminari arrive on the scene to start a new fight with the bandaged antagonist.

Unfortunately for this trio of Class 1-A all stars, their dreams of victory were dashed once Mummy took control of the clothes around Bakugo, effectively turning him into one of his mummy minions! As Kirishima and Kaminari attempted to take down the villain, Bakugo's hard head and hotter temper allowed him to blast his way free from Mummy's influence and take down one of Nine's weirdest henchmen.

Mummy was the first villain captured as a part of the war against Nine and we have to wonder if he'll show up in the future of the franchise past the ending of Heroes Rising!

What did you think of the introduction of Mummy? Who was your favorite villain in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

