Boruto Shares New Look at Next Mujina Bandits Arc

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been experimenting with original content for the anime for nearly 80 episodes now, but that streak is finally coming to an end with the next episode of the series. It's why fans are so excited to see what's to come from the anime's take on the Mujina Bandits arc since it has been well over a year since the last time we had seen anything animated from the manga release of the series. After an extended prologue teased the danger of the Mujina Gang as Boruto and Team 7 had to infiltrate a shinobi prison, it's time to kick off the next string of major shinobi battles.

Episode 148 of the series is titled "A New Mission," and just as its title suggests Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki will be instantly thrown into dangerous new territory following their success at the Hozuki Castle prison. But now that it has been establish that this team has experience dealing with the Mujina Gang, it only makes sense for them to take on the next mission concerning it.

A new batch of preview images for the next episode (which debuted on Cho-Animedia and spotted by @Boruto4life) tease what's to come in the first episode of this arc as Sarada and Boruto are already in the thick of things as they have to focus on a new character being introduced in this arc, Tento.

AWWW they actually added Iwabe in Mujina arc. Is he mad from Tento? LMAO 🔥🔥. Can;t wait for it! we're already having nice changes and additions! now i want denki to meet tento. Both got kidnapped before and both are rich kids 😂#boruto pic.twitter.com/ko7YZu1wE5 — Jackson[KARA IS COMING] (@Boruto4life) March 12, 2020

This boy Tento will factor into the Mujina Gang's next move, and while we don't know much about how they will operate in the anime just yet their boss had quite a disturbing debut. This boss, Shojoji, will be taking center stage in the upcoming episodes and now we'll finally see how the anime plays out the rest of this arc!

What did you think of the build up to the Mujina Bandits arc with Hozuki Castle? Ready to see the anime returning to material from the original manga? What are you most excited to see animated at last? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.