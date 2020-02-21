Godzilla vs Kong Shares First Merchandise Details

Godzilla Vs. Kong is looking to be the kaiju event of the year, pitting the current King of the Monsters against the lord of Skull Island. Following the year after the release of Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, the next installment of Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse" is looking to bring together a few of the players from last year's blockbuster as well as some newcomers with director Adam Wingard at the helm. Obviously, what would a titanic tussle blockbuster be without some merchandise to be released alongside it? Godzilla Vs. Kong has just released its first update on upcoming merchandise!

Legendary and Warner Bros Pictures sent out a press release with regards to the upcoming merchandise, noting that costumes, action figures, apparel, accessories, Funko Pops, and even Escape Rooms are in the works for the kaiju crossover releasing later this year. The official press release reads as such:

"In anticipation of Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures’ feature film Godzilla vs. Kong, rumbling into theaters on November 20, 2020, Legendary and Toho Co. Ltd. announced an exciting slate of licensees that will deliver a diverse offering of merchandise and experiences to fans timed to the release of the blockbuster film. International toy titan Playmates has been named master toy partner with forthcoming products themed to Godzilla vs. Kong, as well as additional product lines featuring Legendary’s Monsterverse and Classic Toho Monsters.

Film partnerships also include: leading global manufacturer of licensed apparel and accessories, Bioworld; the preeminent designer and manufacturer of costumes, Rubies; leading pop culture consumer product company Funko; interactive live-action adventure escape room producer 60Out; and virtual reality content studio, the Virtual Reality Company (VRC); within the categories of toys, apparel and accessories, costumes, collectible novelty toys, escape rooms, and location-based VR experiences, respectively."

Godzilla and King Kong fought back in the initial 1960s movie from the past, bringing together the Toho Studios creation as well as the American made monster in a battle that is still considered one of the pinnacle crossover battles of all time. While Kong was introduced a few years back in Kong: Skull Island as being much smaller than Godzilla, it seems as if the primate still had some growing to do and will be a match for the lizard king!

What merchandise are you most looking forward to from the upcoming crossover battle? Who wins in a fight between Godzilla and Kong?

