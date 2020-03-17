One Piece Preview Teases Sanji's Raid Suit Debut

One Piece's Wano Country arc debuted with a gorgeous opening theme teasing many of the new characters and elements that were going to be making an appearance over the course of the episodes, and one of the many big teases was seeing Sanji in a mysterious black outfit. This, of course, is actually a transformation of the result of him using his Raid Suit that was given to him by his brothers when he was escaping Whole Cake Island along with the rest of the Straw Hats. So fans have been waiting to see him bust it out. Now we finally will get out chance.

The latest episode of the series saw a member of the Kaido's forces, Page One, attacking various restaurants and shops across Wano in search of "Sangoro." After Sanji had attacked a few of the lower ranking thugs who tried to rough up his shop for money, Sanji's been on a hit list for causing a scene and fighting against Kaido and Shogun Orochi. But fighting them in the open would cause more problems.

So in order to circumvent this and keep his identity hidden, the cliffhanger for Episode 924 of the series teased that Sanji would finally be using his raid suit in the next episode. The preview for Episode 925 then later confirmed this was the case and teases not only the big boost Sanji gets from his Germa 66 gear, but the new hero moniker he adopts for himself.

YOO ONE PIECE ANIME PRODUCTION IS ON FIRE THIS MONTH. SANJI VS PAGE ONE NEXT WEEK HYPE pic.twitter.com/ht9QId4qf0 — Paul (@Paul_chan_) March 15, 2020

Episode 925 of the series is titled "Dashing! The Righteous Soba Mask!," and the preview for it teases Sanji's own Germa 66 transformation sequence. Seemingly unlocking many of the same powers as his siblings got when they used the suit, his already strong self will be getting that much stronger with this new form. Now it's just a matter of seeing if Sanji can get away with this beat down without causing more problems.

Are you excited to finally see Sanji's own raid suit in action? What kind of powers do you think he'll get from his Germa 66 gear? How are you feeling about the Wano Country arc's second act in the anime so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.