Funimation Postpones SimulDubs Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

If you have found yourself spending more time at home amidst the current pandemic, you are not the only one. The new coronavirus has disrupted the global economy in a way never seen before with schools, businesses, and more shutting down in hopes of containing its spread. Of course, the folks at Funimation are no more immune to the virus than anime fans, and that is why the company has confirmed it will be delaying certain SimulDubs to keep its actors and directors safe.

"The safety of our Funimation family is our highest priority right now, so we’re adjusting our dub-production schedule to allow everyone to work from home. This means there will be delays in some of our dubbed series in the coming weeks, but subs are still on schedule! Right now, we’re working hard to spin up some special content releases for you guys, so stay tuned," Funimation shared in a recent blog post.

Contining, Funimation says the choice to change up the SimulDub delay was a necessary one. The company has temporarily paused all production on its SimulDub series, and that will extend through the "remainder of the current and upcoming seasons" unless the pandemic situation shifts.

"Funimation is an extended family of creators, partners, actors and producers, and their safety is our top priority, so we hope you guys will understand.

We’ve put together a breakdown of the shows by broadcast date that will be impacted by the production delay," the site continued.

You can check out the full list of impacted series and episodes below:

March 18, 2020

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense, starting with Episode 9

March 19, 2020

Hatena Illusion, starting with Episode 8, Infinite Dendrogram, starting with Episode 8, Nekopara, starting with Episode 9, Smile Down the Runway, starting with Episode 9, Toilet-bound Hanako-kun, starting with Episode 9

March 20, 2020

Asteroid in Love, starting with Episode 5, Case File nº221: Kabukicho, starting with Episode 21, Darwin’s Game, starting with Episode 9

March 21, 2020

My Hero Academia, starting with Episode 84

March 22, 2020

Black Clover, starting with Episode 124, ID: INVADED, starting with Episode 13

March 24, 2020

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen, starting with Episode 10

April 3, 2020

A Certain Scientific Railgun T, starting with Episode 8

