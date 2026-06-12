Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game Gets a New Look Ahead of Season 4

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 is all set for a major update this month during MAPPA’s 15th anniversary. The third season of the anime follows the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc before commencing the intense Culling Game. As the longest arc of the series, it will be adapted into two anime seasons. The latest season ends on a major cliffhanger, leaving several questions unanswered for fans. The fourth season is expected to wrap up the Culling Game Arc before the story can move on to the final battle against Ryomen Sukuna. It’s only been around three months since the third season reached its conclusion, but the anime will share major updates on Season 4. This means that MAPPA doesn’t plan on making fans wait for long before wrapping up the Culling Game.

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The animation studio has a major event planned for June 19th, 2026, where it will announce the latest information on the upcoming and ongoing projects. Jujutsu Kaisen has confirmed sharing a new update on Season 4, so we can at least expect a key visual or a release window. However, while fans await updates on the series, the official website revealed special visuals for a new collab.

Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Have Several Exciting Projects to Look Forward to

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Event after almost two years after the main story’s ending, the franchise is set to keep surprising fans with new projects. The upcoming Season 4 of the anime continues the deathly battle royale, where Gojo’s students face off against some of the most powerful opponents. While the third season has already revealed how to free Gojo from the Prison Realm, it won’t be easy considering all the obstacles in front of the young sorcerers.

After concluding the main story, the anime might also adapt the sequel manga. The short manga became a massive hit right after its debut and has already released all the volumes in Japan. The manga is still awaiting an international release, and we might get an update this year, since it always takes a few months for any Shonen Jump volume to be licensed and translated. MAPPA also released a special promotional video to commemorate the final volume’s release this month, which hyped fans for an anime adaptation.

The story is set to expand further with a spin-off novel written by acclaimed horror author Yumeaki Hirayama. Details about the upcoming novel remain under wraps even now, but it will be supervised by the original creator. Unfortunately, after Modulo’s finale, there’s no guarantee that Akutami will return with another sequel or a spin-off. Despite that, Jujutsu Kaisen will stay relevant for years to come, with new releases and unexpected projects ready to keep fans invested.

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