10 Essential Avatar: The Last Airbender Episodes to Watch Before Netflix’s Live-Action Returns for Season 2

Netflix‘s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender returns for Season 2 on June 25, and it’ll bring Book Two of the animated series to life in a new medium. Viewers have much to look forward to during this outing, from the introduction of fan-favorite Toph Beifong to the some of the best moments of the Nickelodeon show overall. Season 1 of the live-action series makes some changes to the original, leaving us to wonder how much of Book Two will be present in Season 2. Looking at the Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 trailer, it seems like the major story beats should all be similar, but fans will need to wait for its release to compare. In the meantime, they can freshen up on the original story.

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Of course, not everyone will have time to binge all 20 episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s second outing before the Netflix show returns. With half-hour runtimes, they’re fairly quick watches, but they’re not all essential. Some installments are more important than others, featuring hugely important scenes for the characters and story. Those are the ones fans will want a refresher on before digging into the new live-action episodes — and there’s still time to get through them.

10) “The Blind Bandit” (Season 2, Episode 6)

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Of all the episodes to revisit from Avatar: The Last Airbender Book Two, “The Blind Bandit” is among the most important. That’s because it’s the installment where we officially meet Toph (though Aang sees her earlier in “The Swamp”). “The Blind Bandit” provides crucial information about Toph’s Earthbending skills and family life. It also sees her becoming Aang’s teacher, an crucial step forward in his journey to master the elements. All of this must be conveyed in the live-action show, and it’s worth remembering before meeting Netflix’s iteration of Toph.

9) “Zuko Alone” (Season 2, Episode 7)

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 needs to introduce Toph, but it will also be tasked with progressing its existing character arcs. As Zuko’s redemption story is one of the most beloved parts of ATLA, Season 2 must contribute to it as much as Book Two does. That means “Zuko Alone” needs to be included in the Netflix adaptation in some capacity. Learning Zuko’s backstory and getting a glimpse of his true nature are both musts, and fans might as well revisit this masterpiece of an episode before reuniting with Dallas Liu’s version of the character.

8) “The Chase” (Season 2, Episode 8)

Azula is introduced early in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, but she doesn’t meet Team Avatar in the first batch of episodes. Season 2 will see her encountering them for the first time in the same way she does in “The Chase.” This installment sees Team Avatar, Azula, and Zuko and Iroh all colliding in an action-packed and entertaining way. It works character growth for everyone into its fight sequence, and it should translate fairly well to live-action. Those who want to compare can enjoy this showdown prior to Season 2 by watching its animated counterpart.

7) “The Library” (Season 2, Episode 10)

“The Library” is a turning point for Avatar: The Last Airbender, as Team Avatar learns about the Fire Nation’s weakness: the solar eclipse. This becomes our heroes’ goal from this point onward (at least until their invasion fails, forcing them to face Ozai during Sozin’s Comet instead). We already know the gang’s trip to Wai Shi Tong’s library will be included in Season 2, as it’s in Netflix’s trailer. It looks as though Appa will go missing in the live-action series, too, and this is the installment that sets that story in motion. Needless to say, it’s worth a rewatch ahead of Season 2’s debut.

6) “The Desert” (Season 2, Episode 11)

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender tends to be more serious than its animated counterpart, but the purist in me is still hoping we’ll get the cactus juice scene from “The Desert.” Even if we don’t, this Book Two episode is an important one for the characters — and we’ll likely see the same emotional fallout of Appa’s abduction in the live-action series. “The Desert” tests Team Avatar’s bonds, as well as Aang’s commitment to choosing peace over anger. This is all important for the characters’ growth, making “it “The Desert” an essential addition to the story.

5) “Tales of Ba Sing Se” (Season 2, Episode 15)

“Tales of Ba Sing Se” is such an iconic episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender that the live-action show sort of needs to tackle it. And judging by the shot of Momo laying in Appa’s footprint in the Netflix trailer, it seems like it’s happening. Although this chapter is comprised of character-focused one-shots, they’re more than a detour. They come to shape ATLA‘s most important players and their bonds with one another, and that can’t be discounted. This is also just a fun chapter structurally, and it’ll be interesting to see how the Netflix series handles it. Rewatching it beforehand gives viewers a better point of comparison.

4) “Lake Laogai” (Season 2, Episode 17)

With Netflix’s Last Airbender introducing Jet in Season 1, the series will need to give the character closure — and assuming it sticks to the original, it’ll do so toward the end of Season 2. Jet appears in the Season 2 trailer, so he’ll definitely be back. He’ll likely meet the same end his animated equivalent in “Lake Laogai.” Sad as that is, it makes this episode another must-watch beforehand. This chapter also finds the team reunited with Appa, which will no doubt happen similarly in the adaptation as well.

3) “The Earth King” (Season 2, Episode 18)

The later episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender Book Two are all worth checking out before Season 2, since they feature so many major story beats. (They’re also nearly impossible to put down.) “The Earth King” is no exception, as this chapter finally gets Team Avatar in front of the Earth Kingdom’s leader, allowing them to warn him about the Fire Nation. Unfortunately, that’s short-lived, with Azula and her friends infiltrating his court. All of that is bound to factor into the live-action take on this season, and this episode also lays out the circumstances for Toph to learn Metalbending.

2) “The Guru” (Season 2, Episode 19)

Avatar: The Last Airbender Book Two is all about Aang mastering the Avatar State, and Netflix’s Season 2 should have the same central conflict. And “The Guru” marks a massive development in that journey — though not necessarily in a good way. “The Guru” sees Aang attempting to unlock his chakras alongside Guru Pathik, but he’s unable to let go of his attachments. His refusal to detach from Katara is a massive character moment, and it’s one that has serious consequences. That’s why rewatching this episode is a must, and the finale is just as important.

1) “The Crossroads of Destiny” (Season 2, Episode 20)

“The Crossroads of Destiny” is worth rewatching at any time, as it’s one of the strongest episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender overall. It’s action-packed, emotional, and features many pivotal turns for its characters. And the trailer teases the confrontation that occurs at the end, so it’s another one to compare narratively and visually. Zuko makes crucial choices in this finale, leading to his return to the Fire Nation (and later realizations while he’s there). On top of that, the Fire Nation takes Ba Sing Se in “The Crossroads of Destiny,” and Aang nearly dies. All of this obviously raises the stakes ahead of the series’ third and last outing. It’s likely to do the same in the Netflix show.

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