Sword Art Online: Alicization Shares New 'War of Underworld' Trailer

Sword Art Online is one of the anime industry's biggest franchises. It helped popularize the growing isekai genre which has now exploded in Japan, and Kirito is to thank for much of it. His journey with Asuna will be a classic one for fans in the future, and its 'final season' has put out a brand-new trailer for all of us to enjoy.

Over on Twitter, the new trailer for Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld went live. The reel gives fans a peek at the show's second cour, and it was there fans got a peek of the drama that is on its way.

The trailer, which can be seen below, begins with an important recap of the series so far. Sword Art Online: Alicization does follow Kirito as the boy is a bit older, but he is dragged back into the a virtual world once more. This time, Kirito's very soul is attached to the computer as a test for others, and a war has led the boy into a comatose state.

With his avatar lifeless, it is up to his friend Alice to awake him, but she will not be alone. The knight will be aided by some familiar allies and a few you didn't see coming. Of course, it will not take long before Asuna shows up to find her lover, and the trailer shows glimpses of those moments.

Most importantly, the trailer shows Kirito waking up from his slumber. The boy is gifted with some soft golden eyes rather than his usual dark irises, and that has prompted plenty of questions from fans. Now, audiences will have to wait until April 25 for this new season to go live and help usher in a new season of anime!

