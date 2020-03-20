Funimation Announces First Additions to Spring 2020 Anime Lineup

Funimation recently confirmed a delay in their current and future SimulDub release schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic, but thankfully for now the English subbed versions of new episodes are still continuing as scheduled. This is especially good news for now as anime is kicking off a whole new wave of premieres with the Spring 2020 anime season in just a couple of weeks. This new wave of anime will contain several big returning series premiering a new season along with a few new debuts that are making their way to us. Regardless of what you're into, it seems like Funimation has you covered!

Funimation has officially announced the first additions to their Spring 2020 anime lineup and along with the previously confirmed premiere of Fruits Basket's second season are series such as Sword Art Online: War of Underworld (which is returning for its final batch of episodes) and new debuts such as the adaptation of Sun Takeda's Gleipnir.

Here's the breakdown of Spring 2020 anime announced thus far:

A3! Season Spring & Summer

Appare-Ranman!

Fruits Basket Season 2

Gleipnir

Kakushigoto

Listeners

No Guns Life Part 2

Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle!

Shironeko Project Zero Chronicle

Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2

Wave, Listen to Me!

The delays in the SimulDub production extend until April 5th, and will presumably extend into the forseeable future among the continued attempts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Which means future announcements for potential English dubbed releases for these new anime series will be held off until at least after that point.

Noting that subbed releases will continue as scheduled, Funimation continued its SimulDub delay announcement with the following message, "We have made some necessary changes to the SimulDub production and release schedule, and have temporarily paused SimulDub production for the remainder of the current and upcoming seasons. We’ll let you know if and when that changes. Funimation is an extended family of creators, partners, actors and producers, and their safety is our top priority, so we hope you guys will understand."

