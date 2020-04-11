JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Hilariously Brings Diamond is Unbreakable to Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has taken ever since it made its debut last month on Nintendo Switch, and it's been a huge source of joy for many as players continue to craft their own various islands to their liking. It's been a surprising avenue for anime and manga fans to share their fandom too as the ability to custom craft outfits and share them with other players has led to all sorts of anime and manga franchises to make their own appearance in the new game. This, of course, includes Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

While fans have been crafting outfits based on all eight parts of the famous action manga and anime series, these customs have also led to the fun recreation of many famous scenes. Surprisingly, DatBoiDinkle on Reddit found a fun way to bring the fourth part of the series, Diamond is Unbreakable, to the world of Animal Crossing by reviving a fun and memorable meme.

The "Yo Angelo" meme comes from one of the first battles in Diamond is Unbreakable in which Josuke Higashikata ended up defeating Anjuro Katagiri by sealing him within a famous Morioh landmark with his Stand, Crazy Diamond, that breaks up the rock and reforms it to trap him inside. Then when walking by, Josuke nonchalantly greets the Angelo rock with a simple "yo" and moves on with the rest of the series.

It continues to impress seeing just how much anime fans have been able to bring into the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons over the past month, and we're pretty close to fans figuring out how to recreate full scenes. If anything, it's probably going to be the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fandom that figures out how to do this first. With a huge roster of characters and memorable scenes to draw from, and with as much customization as Animal Crossing allows, it's only a matter of time before we get some huge new moments. And they'll probably be just as hilarious as this.

Have you been able to check out Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch? If so, what kind of anime creations are you bringing to your personal island? What have been your favorite fan custom designs seen so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

