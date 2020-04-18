Netflix's Ghost in the Shell Anime Hypes Upcoming Premiere with New Visuals

With the latest entry into the Ghost In The Shell series being released later this month, as Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 is set to release on Netflix on April 23rd, a new reality for Major Kusanagi and her friends will be explored and the streaming service is looking to drum up hype by releasing some brand new visuals that give us new takes on the classic characters in this new imagining of the franchise. The Stand Alone Complex series helped in bringing Ghost In The Shell to television screens, taking the characters from the legendary film and giving them many more stories.

Ghost In The Shell SAC_2045 won't just give us a new story for Kusanagi and Sector 9, but will be using new computer generation animations to bring their story to life. While the animation itself has garnered a mixed reception among anime fans around the world, we're still anxious to see how the series plays out when it is released later this month! Considering the story of Ghost In The Shell, it is certainly a franchise that could lean heavily into computer graphics in order to have a fresh take on the proceedings.

Netflix shared the brand new visuals for the upcoming anime series, showing off some of the main characters that will appear in this new interpretation of the Ghost In The Shell franchise in glorious detail as the streaming service attempts to drump up hype among anime fans:

Download this new @kuvshinov_ilya Ghost in the Shell art into your cyberbrains. pic.twitter.com/M170iS1AlL — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 18, 2020

The official description for Ghost In The Shell SAC_2045 reads as such via Netflix:

“Ghost in the Shell”, a landmark in near-future science fiction, brings together Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki as they present their vision of the year 2045 in Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. Led by full-body cyborg Motoko Kusanagi, Public Security Section 9 once again gets ready to face off against cybercrime."

Following the legendary classic anime movie, the franchise has had its ups and downs across both anime and live action adaptations. We're crossing our fingers that this new anime series from Production IG will live up to the entries that came before it.

What do you think of these new visuals from Ghost In The Shell SAC_2045? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Major!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.