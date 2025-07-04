Here’s When Chainsaw Man’s New Movie Hits Theaters In Your Area

MAPPA featured an eventful panel at Anime Expo, unveiling a new trailer for its hotly anticipated motion picture, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. The footage showcased many of the same scenes from previous videos, with some alterations. Sony Pictures Entertainment has acquired the worldwide theatrical rights to the film, ensuring it opens overseas. Sony and MAPPA confirm the film will be hitting cinemas in over 80 countries and territories, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, South Korea, Chile, Brazil, and France. Firstly, the film will open in Japan on September 19th, 2025.

From there, the movie will be rolled out slowly to other countries, with the next territory getting the film being Hong Kong on September 24th. Chainsaw Man – The Movie will hit US theaters on October 29th, the same day as the UK, Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Greece, Iceland, and Nigeria. MAPPA also confirmed that Kenshi Yonezu, one of the hottest anime singers of 2025, has performed the movie’s theme song “IRIS OUT.” The song was played in the new trailer, which was shared on Sony’s and MAPPA’s official social channels. Neither MAPPA nor Sony confirmed if the film will launch with dubs or only in its native Japanese language.

Watch The Chainsaw Man Movie This Fall

Chainsaw Man – The Movie continues where the first season of the show left off, adapting the Reze Arc from the manga. In the arc, Denji meets a mysterious girl whom he falls head over heels for. However, the situation becomes complicated as he also tries navigating his new feelings and his lust towards his superior, Makima, while facing a new devil known as the Bomb Devil. The arc is a fan favorite, with many praising Denji’s growth, the action, and Reze as a character. The first season of Chainsaw Man was one of the most talked-about shows of 2022, yet a second season has not been officially announced. The movie will be the first follow-up to the anime in three years.

Yonezu’s “Kick Back” was used as the opening for Chainsaw Man Season One, becoming a hit in Japan. The singer has since become even more popular over the next few years, with two of his next anime opening songs becoming some of the most popular in 2025. Yonezu’s “Plazma” was used as the opening for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, reaching No. 1 on the Oricon Weekly Digital Singles with over 43,000 downloads in its first week. Yonezu has recently released a music video for the song that re-edits footage from the anime. The musician has also performed “Bow and Arrow,” the successful opening song for the Medalist. Yonezu’s return to Chainsaw Man, especially since the musician is on the rise, is a major get for MAPPA.

Sony is distributing Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc as part of the ongoing push by major companies to take advantage of the anime boom. Anime has now become mainstream, with 2025 set to become the biggest year for the medium yet. Sony already owns Crunchyroll and has aided with the international releases for many high-profile anime films, including projects from the Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball, and My Hero Academia franchises. Chainsaw Man – The Movie is another investment by Sony.