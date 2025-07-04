The Apothecary Diaries Announces New Sequel on the Way

After running for two consecutive cours, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 finally came to its thrilling conclusion. The second season was way more intense than the first, and we are witnessing the gradual development in the relationship between Jinshi and Maomao. However, the main focus of the second season, especially the second cour was the rebellion by the Shi Clan orchestrated by Shenmei, the wife of the Shi Clan Head. Jinshi has officially taken over his duties as the Moon Prince and accepted his true identity as Ka Zuigetsu, the Imperial brother. On the other hand, Maomao, who was kidnapped by Suirei during the second cour, finally reunites with Jinshi.

The Shi Clan’s rebellion would have failed either way, but Loulan’s interference made things way easier for Jinshi. He managed to take control of the fortress without any casualties, and his soldiers killed Shishou almost too easily. Shenmei, however, tried to kill her own daughter, which backfired on her since Loulan already predicted this. Unfortunately, Loulan’s contributions weren’t enough to wash away her crimes of abandoning her post at the Rear Palace as well as being the daughter of the Shi Clan. She still pleaded for Suirei’s safety before scratching Jinshi’s face. Loulan’s beautiful, yet heartbreaking ending wraps up the rebellion as we look ahead at the future of the main characters. The official website of the anime also confirmed a sequel along with a teaser trailer, but that’s all we know so far.

The Apothecary Diaries Confirms a Sequel With a Teaser Trailer

The format of the sequel still remains unknown, so we can’t say for sure if we will get a third season or a canon film. The second season adapted volumes 3 and 4 from the manga, following the same format as the first season. Things have changed drastically after the Shi Clan’s rebellion, especially in Jinshi and Maomao’s lives. Jinshi will now see to his duties as the Imperial brother, while Maomao returns to the Verdigris House since she can’t work in the palace anymore. The sequel announcement on the official website also contains a message from the novel author, Natsu Hyuuga, and the anime’s cast members.

Hyuuga shares, “I’m very grateful that a sequel has been decided.

On the other hand, the first and second seasons were originally intended to be four novels long. And the sequel…. I’m under a lot of pressure to make it more interesting.”

While the details about the sequel remain a mystery, we can look forward to an update within a few months. The first season debuted in Fall 2023 while the second started airing in Winter 2025, which means it’s highly likely that we don’t have to wait for long before the sequel. The trailer confirms that the mystery continues as Jinshi and Maomao continue to work together. Loulan hands him a note that includes the possible events that will happen in the country. Additionally, the series’ best duo will work together to unravel the mystery behind the “damage” in the northern farming villages.

