10 Most Underrated Netflix Anime You Can’t Overlook

Since it began expanding its reach within the market in the early 2020s, Netflix has become host to some incredible anime. From a wide range of Netflix exclusives to many true anime classics, its library is very extensive. Intimidatingly extensive, even.

That’s why we’re here to help. These are some of the best anime on Netflix that, for one reason or another, are easy to overlook. Maybe they don’t get the attention or marketing they should, or maybe looks are deceiving and they don’t stick out enough to most viewers at first glance. Either way, these anime are on Netflix right this second, and you need to get to watching.

1) Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

The anime and manga community’s famous “Big Three” (Naruto, Bleach, One Piece) shonen manga have been around for a while, and some similar groupings have appeared that aim to characterize modern shonen in a similar way. One of these is the “Dark Trio”: Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku—which is actually drawn by Yuji Kaku, former assistant to Chainsaw Man‘s mangaka, Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Of the three, though, Hell’s Paradise has always received the least fanfare despite actually being published before either of its “Dark Trio” compatriots. It focuses on the story of Gabimaru the Hollow, raised within a reviled village of shinobi specializing in assassination. When he wishes to leave the assassin life and is turned over by his village to the Shogunate, he begins a quest to be pardoned, recover his identity, and return to his wife. Or so he thinks—and that’s part of the fun. A true 9/10 battle shonen that can easily be missed if you judge a book by its cover.

2) Kengan Ashura

If you love the trope of underground cage match tournaments, especially those with some seedy big-money implications floating around, then you’ll love Kengan Ashura. Kengan Ashura follows fighter Ouma Tokita and his manager, salaryman Kazuo Yamashita, as they try to rise to the top in underground gladiator matches. The hook of the series is that things run much deeper than Ouma’s simple drive to be the best: these teams are put together to represent wealthy businessmen, and they’re how certain business disputes are settled.

The meteoric rise of our protagonist is anchored in a ruthless world of transactions and backroom deals where gladiator tournaments are the vehicles for making decisions like a company’s next chairman. The story alone is enough of an attraction, but it’s bolstered by some great sound design. Some fans have been disappointed by the use of CG or the whirlwind pacing compared to the manga (Kengan Ashura‘s first season adapts 73 chapters into 12 episodes), but even in the face of those problems, the series is one-of-a-kind and well worth a watch.

3) Orb: On the Movements of the Earth

Orb: On the Movements of the Earth has one of the most intriguing premises among recent anime. While it’s not necessarily underrated, it hasn’t received as much attention as it definitely should. Produced by industry veterans Madhouse (Death Note, Monster, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End), it’s an ingenious adaptation of a manga depicting the lives of scholars in medieval Europe who covertly try to develop the theory of heliocentrism. Perhaps fitting for Madhouse, who have never shied away from series that meditate on darker or more pensive themes, Orb: On the Movements of the Earth talks about a much more covert kind of power than anime usually does.

It’s very easy to depict people swinging swords, despotic governance, and serial killers slinking around corners. But in the back of our minds, all of us know power runs deeper: what can and can’t be said, thought, or performed—the way we constrain ourselves and others. Orb deals with that kind of power, one intimately connected with knowledge writ large. And like any anime that deals with the politics of power, even in its wildly different arena, Orb keeps you on the edge of your seat.

4) B: The Beginning

Speaking of serial killers slinking around corners: B: The Beginning is worth your time. There are plenty of amazing anime predicated on cat-and-mouse serial killer plots, but B: The Beginning flips the concept on its head: this serial killer is a superhuman vigilante. As the story presses forward, it routinely offers up pleasant surprises and unexpected twists.

The story will especially resonate with fans of series like Psycho-Pass and Death Note. It also has some of the city-slicker sensibilities of series like Durarara!!! and Bungo Stray Dogs. As for those who are worn out on heavy anime with dreary palettes and palpable edge, we understand that general vibe you might be getting. Don’t overlook B: The Beginning, or let its slower start put you off. It’s an intriguing, unusual anime where the loose threads come together in a rich, satisfying way.

5) Kakegurui

Kakegurui is another one that isn’t quite underrated, but it’s definitely in cult classic territory. Or at least, it was—Kakegurui seemed dead in the water after 2019’s second season went years without a successor; however, a smattering of attempted revivals by Netflix, including 2022’s Kakegurui Twin and a controversial 2025 live-action called Bet, has opened up a possible future for the series. Not to mention, the heavier marketing has brought it to new audiences. In other words, things are on the up for it.

That’s a good thing, too: Kakegurui proves that, sometimes, cheap thrills are worth their weight in gold. Set in a high school where practically everything runs through a complicated system of domination and submission subject to gambling away one’s astronomical net worth, Kakegurui has the best of high-stakes thrillers like Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor and One Outs pulsing through its veins.

6) Hi Score Girl

Hi Score Girl is loaded with heart. It’s a romantic comedy that has the general vibe of a gag comedy series like Saiki K. Through a series of vignettes, a young boy (Haruo Yaguchi) and his quiet classmate (Akira Ono) develop a tight bond through their mutual love of video games. Set in the arcade scene of the ’90s, the show spans the pair’s teenage years and the changes they undergo—both together and apart.

There are two main reasons to watch this show. The first is that, even if it sounds mushy, it’s genuinely hilarious with lovable characters. Each episode practically flies by. The second is that, if you like video games, the series is painstaking in its attention to detail. Its recreations of period software and hardware are commendable, and retro gaming or arcade gaming enthusiasts will feel at home with its depiction of titles like Street Fighter II, Virtua Fighter, Out Run, and countless more.

7) Blue Box

Speaking of smiley romance anime, Blue Box is another must-watch. At Elmei Junior and Senior High, sports are a huge deal. Taiki Inomata is a middling badminton player who goes to train every day at the school’s gym. There, the only other student is star basketball player Chinatsu Kano. Taiki stokes his crush on Chinatsu by sharing space with her each day, but he’s too shy to actually speak to her—until events fall into place so she’s living with he and his family. Meanwhile, a love triangle slowly develops with Taiki’s childhood friend (and gymnast) Hina, who nonetheless pushes Taiki to pursue Chinatsu.

From there, things only get more complicated. All the while, all three encourage each other to be the absolute best in their respective sports. The premise might seem a bit convoluted and cliche, but there’s something to be said for its top-notch execution. It’s gorgeous, well-written, well-adapted, touching, funny, and dramatic. Overall, it’s just incredibly charming. A number of fans have flocked to the anime and it’s earned an 8.21 on MyAnimeList, but it’s still nowhere near where it should be.

8) BNA: Brand New Animal

BNA: Brand New Animal‘s pedigree alone is enough to sell many people on the series—produced by Studio Trigger (Kill la Kill, Delicious in Dungeon), you already sort of know what you’re going to get: a broad, out-of-the-box story with gorgeous animation and avant-garde direction. For some reason, though, BNA fell a bit flat compared to the massive pop culture explosion that accompanied many of Studio Trigger’s other major releases.

Part of that fault can be attributed to the anime, which didn’t meet fan expectations on every front. Nonetheless, the bar for Trigger anime is extremely high, and you shouldn’t think that BNA isn’t a treat you owe yourself. Based in a world where humans live alongside a persecuted class of anthropomorphic animals called beastmen, a teenage girl named Michiru is suddenly transformed into a beastman. Seeking answers, she relocates to Anima City, a beastmen mecca, where she meets a wolf peacekeeper named Shirō. Together, they try to unravel the nature of Michiru’s transformation and find themselves face-first in a conspiracy.

9) Shaman King

Shaman King is actually underrated. It has an incredibly distinctive style, a lighthearted sense of humor, and a fairly unique bent for a shōnen anime: nonviolent victory. Shaman King is the story of a young shaman, Yoh Asakura, who ventures to become the godlike Shaman King. His fiancée (spirit medium Asakura Anna) and a gradually-assembled party of friends join him on his journey. It might not sound terribly interesting, but it really is a charming, enjoyable series that scratches the long-running battle shōnen itch.

Shaman King can roundly be called the unluckiest manga of all time, plagued by untimely cancellations and bad adaptations; Netflix’s 2021 remake was an attempt to right the wrong of an earlier adaptation. The remake didn’t do too well commercially, but it captured the spirit of a franchise that’s still trucking along today. Shaman King‘s unique voice and endearing heart make it well worth trying, even if it’s not your thing in the end.

10) Dorohedoro

Much like Hell’s Paradise earlier on this list, Dorohedoro showcases everything that makes MAPPA a special studio—and, reciprocally, MAPPA showcases everything that makes Dorohedoro special story. Dorohedoro starts fast, immediately sucking you into its magical underworld, a slum called Hole inhabited by dangerous sorcerers. You’ll follow Caiman, who is transformed into a reptile when his head is stolen along with his memories. He tries to track down the thieving sorcerer alongside his best friend Nikaido in Hole, where living is a violent matter of by-the-skin-of-your-teeth survival. Naturally, there are some fun twists freshening up the otherwise-standard formula, like Caiman’s immunity to magic.

MAPPA brings its oppressive atmosphere to life effortlessly, as can be expected. Like always with the darker action-packed stories they take on, everything across the board from animation to music to voice acting is top notch. Like Hell’s Paradise, Dorohedoro has been unfortunately eclipsed by other contemporary battle shōnen/seinen. But, after all, it’s a highly competitive market. Even if Dorohedoro only sparingly steals headlines, it has a dedicated fan base in love with its brash writing, dark and plentiful humor, and gory seinen action. With Dorohedoro Season 2 on the way this year, it’s a perfect chance to pick it up.

If you like the sound of something on this list, then check that anime out and report back with a comment below! If you don’t like the sound of anything on this list, then comment anyway with an anime on Netflix you think people should watch instead.

