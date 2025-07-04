One-Punch Man Season 3 Reveals Its Most Disgusting Monsters

This October, one of the biggest anime returns will be One-Punch Man as the Saitama-focused series will make its comeback years following its second season finale. While a specific release date has yet to be revealed, this year’s Anime Expo is currently taking place and is planning to see JC Staff reveal new goodies for the highly anticipated return. To build up hype, the production studio has released three new posters of the most disgusting monsters of the Monster Association, and trust us when we say that you might not be prepared when you see what lies in wait for our anime heroes.

Specifically, the three new monsters include the Homeless Emperor, Ugly President, and “Black Sperm.” Needless to say, each of these antagonists lives up to their respective names in some rather unique ways and is sure to give the heroes a tough time. There has yet to be a monster that has been able to stand toe-to-toe with Saitama, but this fact doesn’t mean that the other crime fighters are safe by a long shot. At the end of the day, it’s up to you to decide which of these antagonists is the most disgusting, but it’s clear that One-Punch Man season three isn’t holding anything back in the villain department. You can check out the first look at these new monsters below.

The Monster Association Roll Call

So far, this digusting trio is far from the only beasts that JC Staff has hinted at for season three. In the build-up to One-Punch Man’s return, we’ve received closer looks at Monster King Orochi, Gyoro-Gyoro, Nyaan, Overgrown Pochi, Gums, and Evil Mineral Water to name a few. While each of these creatures has something planned for the surface world, perhaps the biggest threat still revolves around the latest addition to their monstrous collective.

To refresh your memory on the previous season finale, it came to an end with the hero killer Garou deciding to throw in his lot with the Monster Association after having a knock down, drag out fight with the heroes. Even though the villain is far from taking on Saitama in a fight, the subterranean monstrosities are hoping that they can gain a valuable ally with the former protege of Bang.

Considering that One-Punch Man’s anime has been gone for years, the adaptation will have plenty to adapt from its source material. At present, the printed story has moved on from Garou and the Monster Association, once again pitting Saitama against a threat that could very well give him an opponent worthy of his strength. Based on what happened in the manga, the upcoming third season will be one to watch and might just come away as the biggest anime return of the year.

Want to see if more disgusting monsters are previewed for Saitama's third anime season?