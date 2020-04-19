Dragon Ball Star Chris Sabat Reveals How He Handles Voicing Multiple Characters

✖

Dragon Ball has been one of the major life savers amidst this uncertain time as anime fans have been drawn to the series during their respective quarantines as its length and content provides several hours of entertainment throughout. In fact, Dragon Ball fans came together during one of ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party events and watched Dragon Ball Super: Broly alongside stars of the film Christopher Sabat, Sean Schemmel, Sonny Strait, and Chris Ayres. During the event, Sabat answered several burning questions fans had about the kind of work that went into making the film happen.

Sabat is known for voicing several characters in the Dragon Ball franchise such as Vegeta, King Vegeta, Piccolo, and more, so fans have always wondered what it was like when two of his characters are speaking to one another. When asked whether or not he gets confused during these moments, Sabat had the following to say about his process, "Not really. I typically do one character at a time to make sure they’re as consistent as possible."

Breaking down his performances even further, Sabat was asked whether or not he approaches Vegeta differently depending on what form he's in, and Sabat revealed that this wasn't the case, "Honestly, no. Unless he's an ape." When asked how he approaches an older version of Vegeta with Vegeta's father, King Vegeta, Sabat revealed how he gives the king a voice, "King Vegeta always seems bored, so I gave him a jowly, annoyed (that Vegeta family trait) and 'kingly' voice."

Sabat continued to give fans a peek behind the curtain as to how he approaches voices for each character, and even broke down how he and Sean Schemmel worked together to provide the voice of Gogeta in the film too. But like many fans, Sabat is also curious as to where Vegeta will be going in the anime next.

He showed his support for Vegeta potentially becoming the next God of Destruction in the series, and that's certainly an exciting idea. It does beg the question of whether or not Vegeta's godly form would warrant a different type of approach, so let's hope that we get to see that play out someday!

