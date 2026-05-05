Disney Leak Hints at Beloved Animated Franchise Revival

Disney, as a studio, has created some of the biggest and best animated movies of all time, with the likes of The Lion King, Aladdin, Moana, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Zootopia being only a few examples. While the production house might have created quite a few theatrical outings, Disney has also created some of the most legendary animated series of all time. In recent memory, the likes of Gravity Falls, The Owl House, and Amphibia have helped the Disney Channel reach new heights, though they all got their start thanks to one big series. Now, a recent leak hints that Kim Possible might be making a comeback.

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According to the Screen Actors Guild- American Federation of Television and Radio Artists website, a “Kim Possible Reboot” has been listed. The status for the project remains “Active” according to SAG, with this revival falling under the category of “Contract: Basic Cable Agreement for Animation Motion Pictures,” via Disney TV Animation. The contract year for the revival, however, was 2020, leaving many to wonder if the reboot will ever actually take place or if this was a pipe dream that almost came to be. The original series ended on the Disney Channel following a successful four-season run, though it has been over twenty years since the series debuted, and fans are still hoping for a comeback.

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Which Way, Kim Possible?

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Ironically enough, years after the original animated series ended in 2007, Kim Possible would return via a live-action adaptation. While not the television show or theatrical outing that many might have hoped for, Disney unleashed a made-for-TV movie that recreated the original series. While Kim and her friends would return thanks to the Disney crossover series, Chibiverse, an animated series that brings together countless characters from Disney Channel’s past, a new series has yet to be confirmed.

Pound for pound, Kim Possible might be the biggest, most successful series for the Disney Channel, not just thanks to its over eighty-five episodes, but also thanks to its steady stream of video games and merchandise spawned from the beloved story. The espionage series focused on the titular character attempting to balance saving the world with her mundane daily life, creating a perfect venue for additional tales and offerings from this animated universe. Shockingly enough, Kim Possible had a crossover with Lilo & Stitch in 2005, as the animated series for the latter brought in the crime-fighting heroes for a unique adventure.

If you never had the opportunity to check out the original series, we have good news for you. Kim Possible’s four seasons are currently available to stream on Disney+, giving fans the chance to prepare themselves for a possible revival. The original series finale, for those who might not know, saw Kim and Ron graduating from high school, meaning that a potential sequel might feature them in college or beyond.

What do you think of the possibility of Kim Possible making a comeback? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!