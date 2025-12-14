2025’s Best Anime Movie Is Even Better Than You Remember

2025 has been one of the best years for anime, especially because fans got to see not one or two, but a total of three big anime franchises return to the big screen. There is no denying that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the biggest movie of the year, and while Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution serves as a hype-filled pre-instalment for the next season, what has clearly emerged as the better anime movie in every aspect is Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. While some fans argue that Demon Slayer might be the best movie, its biggest flaw is that this arc was never meant to work in a movie format, but rather in a seasonal one. In contrast, the Reze arc from Chainsaw Man fits perfectly as a movie adaptation.

By adapting a full arc, MAPPA presented a near-perfect anime movie that progresses with a slice-of-life and rom-com narrative before ending with what is possibly the best animated sequence the studio has ever produced. Chainsaw Man – The Movie has been available to stream at home since December 9, and fans have since been dissecting it to uncover hidden details. One of the most surprising discoveries is the sequence before Denji and Reze engage in their final showdown, where MAPPA subtly builds hype with a countdown that many viewers may have missed in theatres.

Chainsaw Man Movie Is So Amazingly Animated That You Can’t Absorb It in One Watch

someone pointed out this really cool detail in the movie.

the lights in the buildings change every time there's a cut, looking like a countdown to the part where the Reze and denji finally starts to fight.

bravo yoshihara. https://t.co/6luWbkC8UH pic.twitter.com/lYncxWCbuu — Seriously (@seriouslyjokinn) December 11, 2025

MAPPA has come to be known as one of the juggernaut studios in the anime industry, thanks to its adaptations of major titles such as Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Vinland Saga, and Chainsaw Man. Every year, the animation quality of its productions continues to improve, and with Chainsaw Man – The Movie being the latest instalment, made for the big screen with a larger budget, fan expectations were understandably high. Safe to say, the studio outdid itself, as the movie has emerged as MAPPA’s best work in terms of animation.

This level of quality is evident even in smaller sequences, with one of the best examples being the countdown from ten subtly highlighted by the building lights in the background. This detail is something many fans may have missed in theatres, as the final fight is animated with so many layers and frames that it can feel overwhelming on a first watch. It demonstrates how much care the animators put into presenting the best sequence possible, ultimately elevating the Chainsaw Man movie as the best-animated anime film to date.

Season 1 of Chainsaw Man faced some criticism in its final moments due to the use of CGI in a key fight, but the movie’s adaptation signals that the series is heading in the right direction, giving fans confidence in its future. For now, viewers can stream the Chainsaw Man movie at home, uncover even more details, and see why it has emerged as the best anime movie of 2025, at least until a new season is announced.

