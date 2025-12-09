Chainsaw Man Crosses Over With The Perfect Horror Franchise Thanks to Its Creator

In Chainsaw Man, Denji derives his power from the overall fear that humanity has of chainsaws, a trend that certainly was given more juice thanks to a certain horror icon. For decades, one of the scariest movies ever made has been Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the 1970s film that is often thought of as so sick and twisted, some viewers mistake it for a real-life event. Thanks to a major anniversary for Leatherface and the Sawyer family, an unexpected crossover between the bloody shonen series and the horror film took place thanks to Denji’s creator, Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a part of the recent release for Leatherface’s debut film, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 4K Digital Remaster 50th Anniversary Edition, Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto shared his love of the horror movie. Specifically, the mangaka said, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is an incredible film filled with gore, sadness, and love. People who have never seen it before will probably be surprised at the beginning, astonished by the color red contained in a square that suddenly appears in nature, and amazed by the realism of the character Leatherface, saying, “I never knew he was such a cute guy!” Of course, my favorite film in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series is the first one, but each of the subsequent films always offers a cathartic experience that you rarely get in other films, so if you enjoyed the first one, I definitely recommend watching the sequels.”

Leatherface x Denji

Legendary & MAPPA

2025 was a big year for Denji, as the Chainsaw Devil found himself fighting against the Bomb Devil in the shonen franchise’s first movie. Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc wasn’t able to overcome Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in total box office tallies, though this would have been a major task for any anime movie. The latest Hashira-focused film has become the number one anime movie of all time, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars on the silver screen. Luckily, Chainsaw Man The Movie was still a success and went a long way to prove that Denji’s bloody adventure is a hit.

As for Leatherface, there has never been an anime that follows the Sawyer clan of Texas Chainsaw Massacre fame, but the horror franchise’s place on the screen was far from finished. Ever since the horror movie arrived in the 1970s, there have been quite a few sequels that both re-imagine Leatherface while further diving into the horror icon’s backstory. As for the future of the horror franchise, nothing has been confirmed regarding a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film, but there have been attempts. Most recently, The Monkey and Longlegs director, Osgood Perkins, discussed the now-failed movie in the franchise.

Perkins stated, “The reality is that we did put our best foot forward with that, along with a lot of folks. I actually don’t know where it stands at this point,” he explained. “We would have been very excited to do that. We definitely threw in. Honestly, I don’t know what is happening with it. But we did go forward — Neon and I — did put ourselves forward in a way that we felt very excited about and really wanted to do something that was as charming as the original.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Comic Natalie