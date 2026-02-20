5 Years Later, Tokyo Ghoul Creator’s Acclaimed Action Seris Still Doesn’t Have an Anime

Sui Ishida is one of the most renowned mangaka in recent times, praised not only for his incredible storytelling but also for being one of the most talented artists in the industry. His most famous series, Tokyo Ghoul, is still considered a masterpiece despite a disappointing anime adaptation. Compared to the anime, the manga received a much better reception, and fans await an anime reboot even to this day. The manga series was released in two parts, and the entire story wrapped up in 2018, almost seven years after it began serialization. Only three years after Tokyo Ghoul’s phenomenal success, Ishida returned with another incredible series, Choujin X. The series has been in serialization since 2021 and has released 15 volumes since then.

Not only that, but a recent report by @MangaMoguraRE on X, a reliable source of information regarding all anime and manga news, confirmed that the series has over 2.45 million copies in circulation. It’s not considered a smashing hit, but considering that the manga doesn’t even have an anime, it’s safe to say that the manga is decently successful. Unfortunately, despite the incredible reviews, it has never received an anime adaptation, which would’ve significantly boosted its popularity.

What Is The Plot of Choujin X?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Choujin X is a dark fantasy series that shares considerable similarities with Tokyo Ghoul. The story is set in a world where Choujins, certain humans with superpowers, can either protect society or wreak havoc with their terrifying abilities. Second-year high school student, Tokio Kurohara, a passive and indecisive teenager, lives in the shadow of his brave best friend, Azuma Higashi. The duo fights against the injustices their town is facing, and the difference in their abilities is clear as day, as Azuma almost never struggles with common thugs.

However, Choujins are far more dangerous than the boys can handle. After a violent encounter with a rampaging Choujin, Tokio is forced to inject himself with a Choujin serum in order to survive. He is now transformed into a grotesque being, forced to enter a chaotic world filled with morally gray characters, experimental powers, and bizarre organizations. Choujin X has the same gorgeous art and complex storytelling that feels similar to Ishida’s most popular series.

However, while the art itself is breathtaking, it could also be a problem for studios to recreate it into an anime, a common issue Studio Pierrot faced while producing Tokyo Ghoul. The manga is available to read on the official app of Manga Plus and you can also find the chapters as well as links to the physical and digital volumes in the official website of Viz Media.

