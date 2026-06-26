After 7 Years, Crunchyroll’s Critically Acclaimed Sci-Fi Ends on a Major Cliffhanger (and It’s Perfect)

The Spring season has nearly ended, and with it, many currently airing anime, including one of the biggest sci-fi series on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform has long been the home of most anime as the dominant distributor of Japanese animation since its establishment, meaning many acclaimed series are available there. Among the thousands of titles on the platform, one sci-fi anime that stood out with its unique premise was Dr. Stone when it first premiered in July 2019. Since then, the series has released new seasons every alternate year, and after 95 episodes, it officially ended on June 25.

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The final arc continued the series’ premise of Senku paving the way to turn the Stone World into a modern civilization while uncovering the source of the petrification, which originated from the moon. In a final twist, the series revealed that the petrification devices were artificial intelligences seeking humanity’s praise so that they could live for a long time as well. However, Senku’s dealings with these artificial intelligences ended with them leaving humanity alone after viewing humans as foolish, though one of the Medusa threads, the petrification device, became intrigued by Senku’s proposal. It was then revealed that Senku had a plan no one could have anticipated, ending the series on a cliffhanger that perfectly concludes the story.

Crunchyroll’s Most Critically Acclaimed Sci-Fi Anime Ends With a Thread That Could Undo Everything

Image Via TMS Entertainment

The plan that Senku proposed to the petrification devices, the mechanical parasites, was that he aimed to build a time machine. This is surely the last thing anyone would have expected, considering how grounded Dr. Stone has been, using real scientific principles and inventions to transform the Stone World into a modern civilization. However, Senku’s goal has always been clear: to ensure that everyone who was petrified would return. It always seemed like an impossible feat, but the finale revealed the surprising possibility of achieving it through the creation of a time machine and going back in time to prevent the petrification. However, the series never actually executes this idea and instead ends on that cliffhanger, leaving the invention of the time machine a mystery.

On a deeper level, leaving this marvelous scientific invention incomplete but in the process of being created serves as a symbolic gesture that scientific progress never stops and that there are no limits to new discoveries. This idea is also reflected in the series’ main villain, the Medusa, or Why-Man. It is clear that some intelligent entity created them, yet the series never reveals who, reinforcing the notion that there could be life in outer space more intelligent than humanity and capable of creating such artificial intelligence.

Or perhaps they were from the future in the world of Dr. Stone and traveled back to the past. Their origins remain unknown, which is what makes theorizing about them so intriguing. By ending on such a note, Dr. Stone concludes as a classic sci-fi series whose message is that there are no limits to scientific advancement, making it a perfect ending. After seven years of developing its narrative, Dr. Stone could not have found a better conclusion, further solidifying itself as one of the most critically acclaimed sci-fi anime on Crunchyroll.

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