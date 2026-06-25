Crunchyroll’s Acclaimed Sci-Fi Anime Director Breaks Silence on Finale After Major Change

While the exciting Summer 2026 anime season is closer than ever, the beloved Spring shows are reaching their season finales one after the other. The exciting new additions to the anime world, such as Witch Hat Atelier and Nippon Sangoku, have already confirmed their sequel seasons, and there are more exciting updates to come before the month ends. However, while most of the Spring anime will eventually return with new seasons, that’s not the case for Crunchyroll’s long-running sci-fi series, Dr. Stone. This beloved anime is based on the award-winning Shonen Jump manga written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi.

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Although the manga has already reached its conclusion in 2023, the anime took a few years to catch up. The final episode began streaming on Crunchyroll on June 25th, 2026, not long after the Japanese broadcast. Fans have already learned the reason behind humanity’s petrification and the identity of Why-Man. The final season has been streaming weekly episodes in English and Japanese audio with English subtitles across various regions, including North America. Ahead of the finale, Mantan Web shared an interview with the series’ director, Shuhei Matsushita, delving deeper into the anime’s production and the challenges around it.

Dr. Stone Director Opens Up About The Anime Finale

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Matsushita shared, “Since the original manga had a proper ending, I wanted to make sure the anime also had a proper ending, taking that into account. It was tough in terms of the schedule, but I think we were able to make it interesting until the very end. I wanted to fulfill Senku’s dream of ‘going to the moon,’ which he had been talking about all along, even on film.”

He continued, “Not all anime can be made to the final episode, and the fact that Dr. Stone was able to be made to the end is thanks to everyone’s efforts. I joined midway through, but I still worked on it for four years, so while there is a sense of sadness, there is also a sense of accomplishment in having reached this point.”

The anime is ending after seven long years, and it’s already a major accomplishment for any series. Dr. Stone had enough popularity and production budget to wrap up the entire story. Matsushita took charge during the third season while Shinya Iino was the director of the first two seasons.

Along with talking about the finale, the director also mentioned the challenges faced during the production because of the story’s themes. Adapting the manga into an anime required lots of research, and he praised the team for being willing to put in the effort. The results paid off, and the anime bid farewell to fans with one of the greatest conclusions ever.

It’s the End of An Era With Dr. Stone‘s Anime Ending

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Dr. Stone remains one of the most beloved Weekly Shonen Jump series thanks to its unique premise and sci-fi elements, which are rare to see in anime and manga. The series has released several seasons and parts over the years, keeping the fandom alive while also raising the manga’s popularity.

Despite the manga having an abrupt ending, the series is considered one of the most critically acclaimed Shonen series of all time. Even if the series didn’t have a fleshed-out epilogue, it ended after answering all the major questions forns. While the ending initially divided fans after suddenly changing the narrative, it has become more acceptable over the years.

With several beloved Shonen series such as My Hero Academia, Fire Force, and Dr. Stone ending one after the other, the industry is seeing a massive shift by pushing newer series such as Kagurabachi into the spotlight. Even so, regardless of how many new anime land on Crunchyroll, rarely can any series be compared to the exceptional story and mystery in Dr. Stone.

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