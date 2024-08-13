Among Us Announces Critical Role Collaboration

Among Us has announced a new collaboration with Critical Role. Today, Innersloth announced that its popular social deduction game Among Us would release a new cosmetic collection featuring characters from Critical Role, the popular streaming show featuring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. A total of 8 character skins will be released for the game, featuring character designs from throughout Critical Role’s three campaigns that are separated into different cosmetics obtained through a Cosmicube. Characters featured in the pack include Laudna, Nott, Chetney, and Fearne. The Critical Role cosmetics come from Gilmore’s Curious Cosmicube which is available now for 110 Stars.

This marks Critical Role’s first video game collaboration in several years, which is somewhat surprising given that the show’s cast features numerous high-profile voice actors with countless video game credits. While Critical Role had a full DLC in Pillars of Eternity 2, the brand has been surprisingly absent from video games save for a partnership with Life Is Strange: True Colors. While Critical Role has expanded into several other media in recent years, including television, original podcasts, and comics, a video game remains a stated goal for the company.

Meanwhile, Among Us has had a handful of collaborations over the years, including skins for Arcane and a number of indie games. This does mark their first collab with a YouTube group since a 2022 cosmetic pack featuring virtual YouTubers and streamers from Hololive Productions, although one could argue that Critical Role is a much bigger brand.

The following cosmetics are included in Gilmore’s Curious Cosmicube:

Among Us x Critical Role Cosmetics

Artagan’s Cloak Skin

Artagan’s Hair Hat

Artagan’s Incredible Brows Visor

Chetney’s Eyebrows Visor*

Chetney’s Headband Hat*

Chetney’s Tracksuit Skin*

Dust of Deliciousness Nameplate

FCG’s Noggin Hat

Fearne’s Dress Skin

Fearne’s Hair Hat

Jester’s Dress Skin

Jester’s Horns Hat

Laudna’s Dress Skin

Laudna’s Hair Skin

Mister Pet

Mollymauk’s Garb Skin

Mollymauk’s Horns Hat

Moons Over Exandria Nameplate

Nott’s Cloak Skin

Nott’s Hood Hat

Nott’s Mask Visor

Orthax Manifested Hat

Pâté Pet

Scanlan’s Hand Hat

Sprinkle is “Fine” Hat

Teatime with Caduceus Nameplate

The Nine Eyes of Lucien Nameplate

Vax’s Armor Skin

Vax’s Hair Hat

As a note, this technically isn’t the first crossover between Among Us and Critical Role. Ashley Johnson, a member of the Critical Role cast, will play Purple in an upcoming animated TV version of Among Us. The show is in production, although no streaming platform or network has been announced for the show, nor has a release date been announced.