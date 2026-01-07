Black Clover’s Ending Proves Why The Clover Kingdom Needs Two Wizard Kings

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga! After more than ten years of serialization, Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover will finally wrap up the story in the upcoming Spring 2026 issue of the Jump GIGA magazine. The final battle against Lucius Zogratis ends with the victory of the Magic Knights, bringing peace to the Clover Kingdom once again. However, after the tragic death of Julius Novachrono, who died after using his Time Magic to save the Clover Kingdom as his final act as the Wizard King, the future of the kingdom is left uncertain.

Before he takes his final breath, he entrusts the future of the Clover Kingdom to his most trusted knights, Yami Sukehiro, William Vangeance, Asta, and Yuno, who were all there to witness the last heroic act of the kingdom’s beloved Wizard King. Now that the story is almost over, there has to be someone who needs to fill in the spot. The Kingdom can’t function without a Wizard King, and after the latest war, it’s evident that many brave Magic Knights are worthy of the title, especially Asta and Yuno. The foundation of the story has always been about two rivals competing to see who among Asta and Yuno will rise to the ranks of the Wizard King. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if both of them accomplished their goals.

Black Clover Might End With Both Asta and Yuno Rising on Top

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

While Yuno has always been an exceptional prodigy who only grew more powerful over the years, Asta is the beloved underdog whose growth has been phenomenal. The rivals have always been neck and neck in terms of power and determination. They also make the best duo in the series, as they support each other in fights against powerful opponents.

Both characters stood side by side to defeat Lucius while the fate of the Clover Kingdom rested on their shoulders. At this point in the story, it’s clear that they possess impressive qualities to become the next Wizard King. Unfortunately, the title has always been occupied by only one person. However, after the collapse of the Clover Kingdom, it may be too big a burden for just one person to build everything back from the ground up. Not to mention that even though many Wizard Kings have been replaced over the years, none of them could completely dissolve the social stratification in the Kingdom, despite their best intentions.

While Asta is a commoner whose struggles are admired by everyone, Yuno is a foreign royal whose ideals will never allow him to abuse his powers. Together, the two of them just might make the impossible dream come true and lead the Kingdom to a better future where no one is looked down upon because of their social status or their innate talents, but rather respected equally as fellow humans.

