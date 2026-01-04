Black Clover Ends Its Final Fight (And a Winner Has Been Revealed)

Black Clover has officially brought the manga’s final fight to an end, and an ultimate winner has been decided at last. Black Clover has been working through its final arc for the past few years as series creator Yuki Tabata shifted over to a quarterly release schedule with Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine. Every few months fans get a major update with several new chapters to enjoy, and the latest update has ended the final fight against Lucius Zogratis after Asta and Yuno have been struggling to take down the series’ greatest villain.

Black Clover has returned for three new chapters for its Winter 2026 edition of the series, and it’s clearer than ever that the grand finale for the manga is more at hand than ever before. With the final edition from last Fall kicking off the final fight against Lucius, the newest chapters have brought this long fight to an end at last with Asta and Yuno being able to defeat the villain with some surprise help from two key allies at some very crucial moments.

Black Clover Ends the Manga’s Final Fight

Black Clover Chapters 387 through 389 pick up right back into the fight against Lucius and both Asta and Yuno have reached powerful new forms. It’s confirmed through Lucius’ inner commentary that Asta has fully bonded with Liebe and Yuno has fully bonded with Sylph, and the two of them have since reached the peak of their respective powers. But it’s also a form that the two of them can’t sustain for too long as they continue to push beyond the limits of what their bodies can handle as the fight rolls on. But that doesn’t really matter at the end of the day.

Because for as much as Lucius tries to draw out the battle and keep Asta and Yuno at bay to tire them out, he doesn’t see the final move coming. Noelle is able to snipe at him with a short blast of water from far enough away (as she has finally gained precise control of her magic), and this distracts Lucius enough for Asta and Yuno to land a final blow. With this final blow, Julius Novachrono is able to wake up from within Lucius and stop him enough to allow Asta and Yuno to finish off the villain once and for all.

What Does This Mean for Black Clover’s Ending?

Lucius is fully defeated, and Julius is saved from the control thanks to a blend of Asta’s anti-magic and Yuno’s spirit magic bringing him briefly back to life. Julius is able to regain control long enough to use his time magic to restore all of the damage to the Clover Kingdom and its citizens, and the fight is over once and for all as he says a final goodbye. Now it’s just a matter of Black Clover resolving all of it with its next major entry coming this Spring and likely ending the series for good.

Black Clover’s manga might be coming to an end, but the franchise will the highly anticipated return of its anime later this year. The series is scheduled to return for Season 2 sometime this year, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll upon its debut. The anime will be picking up from where it left off nearly five years ago, and that means there’s going to be plenty to enjoy for the next few years at least.

