Black Clover Shocks With a Massive Death Right Before Finale (And It Sets Up Asta’s Future)

Black Clover is gearing up for its grand finale coming much sooner than fans might think, and it really hit hard with a shocking death right as it’s all coming to an end. Black Clover has been working through the final arc of its run for the last few years as series creator Yuki Tabata has shifted over to a quarterly release schedule. Every few months fans have been treated to a chunk of new chapters, and the latest update has brought the final battle in the series to its ultimate end.

Black Clover has ended the fight against Lucius Zogratis with its new update this week, and the manga is teeing up for its grand finale coming this Spring. But although the war has come to an end, and many of the casualties have been saved from their fate, there was one massive death at the end of it all with Julius Novachrono dying when Lucius Zogratis was cleared out of his body. Leaving the throne open for a new Wizard King for the finale.

Black Clover’s Final Arc Says Goodbye to Julius

Courtesy of Shuiesha

Black Clover Chapters 387-389 made their debut for the Winter 2026 edition of Jump GIGA magazine, and with it brings the fight against Lucius Zogratis to an end. Asta and Yuno are able to reach the peaks of their respective abilities as Asta fully unites with his Ant-Magic power and Yuno is able to fully bond with his Spirit power. The two of them are able to work together well enough to deal the final blow to Lucius, and he loses control of Julius’ body. This allows the former Wizard King to temporarily return.

As Julius sees that Asta and Yuno were able to end the battle and free him from Lucius, he uses his Time Magic one last time as a final act of his time as the Wizard King. With this last act, he manages to reverse all of the damages throughout the Clover Kingdom and save everyone who was at death’s door. Before this, the end of the war was going to leave a ton of casualties as everyone really put everything on the line to defeat the Paladins and were prepared for their deaths. But instead, it’s only Julius who dies.

What Does This Mean for the Future?

Courtesy of Shueisha

With Julius using his Time Magic one last time and fading away, this now means the Clover Kingdom is without a Wizard King once more. The final arc of Black Clover began with the reveal that it was being coined as the “Ultimate Wizard King Arc.” This teased fans that we would see a new Wizard King being crowned at the end of it all, and now that Julius has died, it means a new Wizard King is needed for the future. But who is it going to be?

Both Asta and Yuno had support through the Clover Kingdom as they took down the final villain together, so it’s unclear as to what path the series will take. It’s possible that they might both share the throne as the “Ultimate” kind of Wizard King, but it’s also likely that someone more experienced as a Knight will be crowned instead. This makes the coming finale all the more curious as to how it will all end for Asta and the others.

