Crunchyroll’s Best New 2026 Anime Unveils Its Winning Formula (And It’s Perfect)

The Winter 2026 season has been one of the best seasons for anime fans, with a mix of highly anticipated new releases and major returning series. The season is especially crowded, featuring the return of big titles such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Oshi no Ko, Fire Force, and many others. With such a surge of anticipated anime, there seemed to be little room for a new debut to truly stand out. However, Crunchyroll’s best new action-fantasy series, Sentenced to Be a Hero, proved to be a special case, winning fans over with a standout hour-long premiere.

While Studio Kai’s adaptation of Sentenced to Be a Hero is undoubtedly one of the best-looking anime currently airing, it is the series’ premise that has proven to be even more intriguing. Following Xylo and his party, individuals branded as “Heroes,” a title given to those who have committed the worst crimes, the story centers on their journey toward becoming true heroes. In the first two episodes, their actions were already heroic, but it is in the latest episode that this theme is fully highlighted, as they are finally praised for their deeds. With this moment, the series unveils its narrative pattern, and it is nothing short of heroic.

Sentenced to Be a Hero Episode 3 Shows How Xylo Will Redeem the Meaning of Heroes

Sentenced to Be a Hero Episode 3 continues with Xylo, Norgalle, and Tatsuya venturing deep into the mines, where they finally locate the trapped humans. Even after realizing that Xylo and the others are Heroes, one of the villagers expresses genuine gratitude, as they were the only ones who came to help. The episode brilliantly fleshes out its characters, with Norgalle standing out through his superiority complex while still acting like a true king. He ultimately sacrifices himself to save the villagers, proving his resolve. Through this, the episode makes it clear that Xylo will not be the sole figure performing heroic deeds, as both Tatsuya and Norgalle play crucial roles in defeating the demon within the mine and helping the villagers escape.

Although many villagers remain wary of Xylo and the others even after the rescue, those who were saved, and their families, show sincere gratitude for their heroic actions. This is perfectly highlighted when the daughter of one of the rescued miners thanks Xylo and calls him a hero. Even Kivia acknowledges Xylo’s actions, scolding the priest who tries to ruin the moment and allowing them the space to be praised as true heroes.

The latest two episodes reveal the pattern that Sentenced to Be a Hero is likely to follow, with Xylo and his companions embarking on a journey that leads them to save smaller communities while gradually redefining what it means to be a hero. Their actions also begin to influence the perception of the Holy Knights, including Kivia, who closely observes their growth. This is a winning formula that keeps viewers invested and rooting for Xylo and his party to bring meaningful change. With future elements such as character backstories for Norgalle and Tatsuya, something fans are eager to explore, alongside perilous encounters, gore, and emotional turns, Sentenced to Be a Hero is shaping up to solidify itself as one of the standout fantasy action series not just of 2026, but of the past few years as well.

