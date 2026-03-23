Sentenced to Be a Hero Star Breaks Down Kivia’s Changes in Season 1 (Exclusive)

Sentenced to Be a Hero really made waves with the debut of its official anime adaptation this year, and the voice star behind Patausche Kivia shared her reactions to how much the Holy Knight changed over the course of its episodes. The anime adaptation for Rocket Shokai and Mephists original light novel series premiered this Winter as one of the most anticipated new releases, and that’s even more true now that the show has wrapped up its debut season. And with this first season, fans got to see its characters grow and change.

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That was most true for Kivia, who was first introduced to the series as a hard laced captain who would not have enough patience working with criminal heroes like Xylo. But the more the two have survived battles together, Kivia has begun to reveal more sides to herself. Speaking to ComicBook, Kivia voice star Dawn M. Bennett shared her reactions to the changes and what they might meant for Kivia moving forward, “She has all sorts of facets to her that I’m happy I’ve gotten to play.”

Kivia Voice Star Talks Changes in Sentenced to Be a Hero Season 1

Courtesy of Studio KAI

“When I first played Kivia, I thought, ‘Oh, she’s going to be this militaristic all business lady,’” Bennett began when mentioning first joining the Sentenced to Be a Hero anime. “And sometimes with those types of characters, it’s very easy to just keep them in that one note spot. But Sentenced to Be a Hero doesn’t do that with Kivia. She has all sorts of facets to her that I’m happy I’ve gotten to play. She speaks differently to Xylo at the beginning of the season versus the most recent episodes. And the same thing goes for when she’s speaking to her soldiers versus when she’s speaking to her uncle versus when she’s speaking to Teoritta, [with] that very nice, big sisterly vibe instead or almost motherly.”

“I’m really glad that she isn’t just this one note captain,” Bennett explained. “She has her interests, she has her goals, and it’s been nice learning that, ‘Oh, she likes wearing dresses and being pretty, and she likes ice cream.’ Even though she’s this tough captain, she also has her interests. It’s a nice contrast to your first impression of her.” The star is even curious about the potential romantic tension forming between Kivia and Xylo as well that we’re starting to see the more they spent time together.

Is Kivia Interested in Xylo?

Courtesy of Studio KAI

When it comes to the potential spark of romance between Kivia and Xylo, the star is also wondering how that’s going to shape up, “I’m not sure, but I am excited to see how the relationship progresses. You see hints of blushing here and there, but is it, does she like him? Does she like having a friend? We’re not really sure yet. And especially when she has her whole thing with Xylo where she has to pretend to be his lover and she’s even asking about his fiancé. So I’m like, ‘Girl, where are you going? Where are you going?’ I would love to know. I’d love to see how the story progresses from there.”

That’s certainly one of the big questions fans will have about the future of Sentenced to Be a Hero as well. A second season has yet to be announced whether or not it’s in the works, but you can catch up with the first season now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime to see what all the fuss has been about for Kivia.

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