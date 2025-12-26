Hell’s Paradise Hypes Season 2 Premiere With Best Trailer Yet

Play video

After more than two years since the first season’s ending, Hell’s Paradise is all set for its Season 2 premiere on January 11th, 2026. Yuki Kaji’s dark fantasy series ended in 2021; the anime still has a lot of story left to unravel. The sequel was confirmed right after the first season’s finale, but the anime only shared its first look at Jump Festa 2025, which was held in December last year. It’s one of the largest annual manga and anime conventions organized by Shueisha, the publisher of various Jump magazines. Held by Shueisha, this two-day event focuses on several Shonen series that have been or are being published in Shueisha’s magazines, including Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As one of the most famous Shonen series, Hell’s Paradise was again a part of Jump Festa 2026 and unveiled an epic trailer with breathtaking visuals. Considering that the manga is often praised for its gorgeous art, MAPPA didn’t hesitate to go out of their way to make the world of Hell’s Paradise as beautiful as they could. The trailer highlights the dangers in Shinsenkyō, where Gabimaru and the rest of the convicts, along with the samurai, are trying to find a legendary Elixir of Life.

What to Expect From Hell’s Paradise Season 2?

The story follows Gabimaru, the strongest and most ruthless assassin from his village, Iwagakure. As he finds himself on death row, he gets one chance to gain his freedom. However, the task entrusted to him is almost impossible, as he is supposed to find the Elixir of Life on a mysterious island where no one comes back alive. The first season ends on a cliffhanger, where Gabimaru and his team prepare to venture further into the island. The upcoming Season 2 will pick up the story from that point and adapt the Hōrai arc, the manga’s longest arc, running for 51 chapters.

As Gabimaru and his allies search the dangerous island for the Elixir of Life, they meet new and more powerful enemies, including the elite Yamada Asaemon and the Iwagakure Shinobi. The mission takes an unexpected turn with their arrival, risking the lives of the death row convicts and the samurai accompanying them. Additionally, the island’s inhabitants face internal conflicts, including Zhu Jin’s power play with the Banko, further intensifying the main characters’ challenges.

The manga has a total of four arcs, with Hōrai being the third one and the Departure Arc wrapping up this intense story. Crunchyroll’s Winter 2026 lineup confirmed the anime will be returning to the platform. New episodes will drop every Sunday starting January 11th at 7:15 AM JST. The release date of the dubbed episodes hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we can expect an update after the third season’s premiere. The first season of Hell’s Paradise is also available on Netflix, and we can expect the second season to be streaming on the platform as well, but there hasn’t been a release date so far.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!