Fans Have Named 2025’s Best Manga (Surpassing One Piece and Chainsaw Man)

As the year comes to an end, fans have declared 2025’s best manga, with a metric that has far surpassed juggernauts like One Piece and Chainsaw Man. This revelation comes from Shueisha’s Manga Plus Highlights of the Year, which showcases what was most popular on the platform throughout the year. The event features multiple categories, but the one fans pay the closest attention to is the Most Read Chapter. This category revealed the top 10 most-read chapters of 2025, released between January 1 and November 30, and the number one spot belongs to a newly debuted series, surpassing both Chainsaw Man and One Piece.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s highly anticipated sequel, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, claimed the top position with its first chapter, followed by Chainsaw Man Chapter 198 and One Piece Chapter 1161. The initial announcement of the sequel generated massive buzz in the manga industry, as many fans were left unsatisfied with the original manga’s ending and were eager for more. With the hot debut of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, a direct continuation of the original series, the manga generated enough hype to become the top new manga of 2025, while its first chapter also emerged as the most-read chapter on the Manga Plus platform.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s Debut Beats One Piece and Chainsaw Man’s Best Chapters of the Year

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

This marks the first time a newly debuted manga has surpassed long-running series, especially One Piece and Chainsaw Man, which have consistently dominated the most-read chapter category, making Modulo’s achievement far from insignificant. Both Chainsaw Man and One Piece had strong years, with the former entering its final phases of Part 2 and the latter unfolding the Elbaph arc alongside a surprising flashback that reveals the God Valley Incident. Even so, nothing matched the level of buzz generated by Jujutsu Kaisen’s sequel, making it clear how it managed to achieve this feat.

The primary reason lies in fans’ dissatisfaction with the original Jujutsu Kaisen ending. The series still had immense untapped potential, particularly in expanding its story and delving deeper into the lore it had carefully established. Because the original conclusion left many fans wanting more, the sequel’s announcement reignited hope, with Modulo serving as a form of catharsis for fans eager to see what a direct continuation of the story could offer.

Additional factors only amplified the hype, most notably the confirmation that Maki and Yuta became a couple and that their grandchildren would be the central focus of the manga. This firmly positioned the sequel as a gateway for fans to further explore the Jujutsu Kaisen world. While the initial buzz helped pave the way for its success, Gege Akutami once again demonstrated their strong writing, made even more impactful by Yuji Iwasaki’s illustrations, which elevate the manga further. Although opinions may differ on why Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo emerged as the best manga of 2025, all signs point to it deserving the win and reaffirming Jujutsu Kaisen as one of the biggest franchises in the manga and anime industry.

