One Piece Celebrates the End of Its Greatest Flashback With the Perfect Illustration

The One Piece manga is currently wrapping up Loki’s flashback, which was meant to depict the events of the day Harold was killed. However, the flashback took several unexpected turns and unfolded numerous other events, including the God Valley Incident, ultimately revealing why the incident is considered legendary. What initially seemed like a straightforward flashback centered on Loki’s father took a surprising turn with the introduction of Rocks D. Xebec and his pirate crew. This revelation clarified Rocks’ intentions of forming a crew to challenge the World Government, for which he needed the support of Harold and the giants.

As the flashback progressed, it became clear that Rocks was indeed a legendary pirate, but it also recontextualized fans’ perception of him as a purely evil figure. Instead, the flashback portrayed Rocks as a rowdy and driven pirate, much like others of his era, but with ambitions far greater than any pirate before him, ambitions that ultimately led to his tragic end. The Rocks Pirates emerged as a true highlight of the flashback, with their dynamic presenting a believable depiction of notorious pirates who could have existed in reality. Now that the God Valley Incident flashback has concluded, Eiichiro Oda has perfectly spotlighted its standouts, the Rocks Pirates, through a special illustration in the latest One Piece chapter.

Eiichiro Oda Highlights the Rocks Pirates in a New Double-Page Spread

Courtesy of Shueisha

One Piece Chapter 1169, titled “My Death Cannot Come Soon Enough,” features a double-page spread showcasing 14 members of the Rocks Pirates. Notably absent is Gill Bastor, who has only been associated as one of the fifteen members of the crew. His absence is intriguing, as Gill is the only member fans have yet to properly see. Considering that Gill Bastor originates from Oda’s one-shot manga Wanted! and his full appearance has yet to be depicted, the author may have something else planned for him. Nevertheless, the rest of the crew is highlighted effectively in the illustration, emphasizing their individual roles within the group.

Rocks, shown petting a tiger, underscores his fearlessness, while the other crew members are depicted in ways that highlight their selfish personalities. Stussy continues her attempts to seduce Whitebeard even in this illustration, while John is actively shown counting money, reinforcing his obsession with wealth. Meanwhile, Ganzui and Big Mom are portrayed eating, emphasizing their gluttony, and Ochoku appears to be the most unruly, flipping the bird as the remaining members maintain stoic expressions. The God Valley Incident flashback in One Piece proved that no pirate crew compares to the legendary Rocks Pirates, and this new illustration, celebrating the crew’s togetherness after the flashback’s conclusion, serves as a perfect homage to this iconic pirate crew.

