Jujutsu Kaisen Achieves Major Sales Milestone Ahead Of Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is almost here, and the manga has already crossed another major milestone ahead of its premiere. Ever since the anime’s premiere in 2020, Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the biggest names in anime, and sure enough, the original manga has consistently been one of the biggest sellers worldwide because of that.

Jujutsu Kaisen has consistently been one of the best-selling manga of the 2020s, and it’s taken that further than ever, as according to recent reports, Jujutsu Kaisen has sold over 150 million books worldwide. That figure is so impressive that it officially makes Jujutsu Kaisen the tenth best-selling manga of all time, and overall, it’s easy to see why.

How Jujutsu Kaisen Became One Of Manga’s Biggest Hits

As it stands, it’s fairly easy to see why Jujutsu Kaisen became such a massive hit. Ever since its debut, Jujutsu Kaisen has consistently delivered on both intense action and thrilling character drama, and while it was hardly perfect, as most people would attest to, there were far more highs to the series than there were lows.

What also helps is how relatively short the series is; with less than 300 chapters to its name, Jujutsu Kaisen can be as thrilling an action series as something like Naruto or One Piece without demanding as much of a commitment, and it being so easy to read does wonders to enhance the overall experience.

The biggest boon to its popularity, of course, comes from the anime. Much like Demon Slayer before it, the amazing quality of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime made it become mainstream in the biggest way possible, and that success, of course, gave the manga a massive boost that it’s never once dropped, resulting in the massive sales figures it sees today.

Will Jujutsu Kaisen Continue To Be A Massive Manga Hit?

With 150 million books sold worldwide, Jujutsu Kaisen has reached an almost impossible level of success, and with the manga having ended in 2024 and Jujutsu Kaisen’s sequel, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, ending sometime within the next few months, it would be easy to assume that the series has peaked in popularity.

That being said, the anime is still ongoing, with each new season being even more popular than the ones that came before it, so as long as Jujutsu Kaisen maintains relevancy with the anime and other major installments of the franchise, it will always be a massive success, and the manga will keep growing in popularity, as well.

As controversial as Jujutsu Kaisen might be with some people, with it now definitively being one of the best-selling manga of all time at 150 million books sold worldwide, there’s no denying that it’s a massive hit, and with any luck, the series will be met with even more success for years to come.