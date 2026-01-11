Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Explains Yuta Is More Terrifying Than Fans Remember

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s premiere shocked everyone with the terrifying powers of Yuta Okkotsu, a second-year student at Jujutsu High School. Yuta was the protagonist in the prequel film, where the story follows his journey from joining the school to breaking Rika’s curse. After the battle against Suguru Geto was over, Satoru Gojo sent Yuta to Africa with Miguel in hopes of his student learning more about Jujutsu. Yuta spent almost a year there, and the difference in his power since then has been phenomenal. Although he became one of the most beloved characters when the prequel film was released, Yuta didn’t make his debut in the main story until the Shibuya Incident Arc was over.

The second season ended on a major cliffhanger as Yuta returned to Japan and met with the elders. He swears to kill Yuji Itadori after seeing how his friend, Toge Inumaki, lost an arm during Sukuna’s rampage. The third season’s premiere unveiled his plans, and it’s way different from what fans anticipated. Yuta only shows a glimpse of his powers, and it’s enough to freeze everyone in fear.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Unveils How Strong Yuta Got in Just a Year

Even as a special grade, Yuta is an extraordinary sorcerer, often being compared to Gojo. While surpassing Gojo doesn’t seem likely for the young sorcerer, he is still called second only to his Sensei. Yuta’s presence in Shibuya was enough to send chills down Yuji and Choso, who were his prime targets. Not only that, but the raw cursed energy he unleashed was so terrifying that, for a second, Yuji thought he sensed Gojo, but realized it was someone way creepier.

Additionally, he even revealed that his cursed energy reserves are even greater than Gojo’s. Yuta effortlessly overwhelmed Yuji, Choso, and Naoya, and that was only a glimpse of his true powers. Because he wasn’t serious during the fight, he didn’t need to go all out against them at all. Not to mention that his goal was always to kill Yuji and revive him with the Reverse Cursed Technique in the very next moment. He has an unlimited number of cursed techniques at his disposal thanks to his innate Copy Technique.

The anime reveals he has always been an ally to Yuji and the others, which is a huge relief because his powers will even the odds against the villains. Yuta will continue to side with the sorcerers throughout the Culling Game and the Shinjuku Showdown Arcs, and his abilities will definitely give the sorcerers an edge against the powerful villains.

