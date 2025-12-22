3 Major Yuji Fights Teased in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s Latest Trailer

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! The upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is right around the corner, and it’s going to be a lot more intense than even the Shibuya Incident Arc. The sorcerers not only have to deal with the aftermath of such a brutal incident, but they also have to figure out a way to save Satoru Gojo. Unfortunately, Kenjaku has no intentions of letting them have an easy time since he already planned a major battle royale called the Culling Game, forcing sorcerers to participate in a death match. The upcoming season is going to be even more difficult for Yuji Itadori, who already went through the worst during the Shibuya Incident.

Despite the tragedies, the young sorcerer pulls himself together and continues to fight against the villains. While he has several challenging battles ahead of him in the upcoming season, the latest trailer shows a brief glimpse of only three of them. The trailer was released on December 20th, 2025, when Jujutsu Kaisen took the stage during Jump Festa 2026, one of the largest anime and manga conventions held by Shueisha. It’s an annual two-day event that shares exciting announcements related to several famous Shonen manga published in Shueisha’s magazines.

3) Yuji Itadori vs. Haba and Hanyu

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The trailer only showed a brief glimpse of the fight without introducing Hanyu and Haba. The scene takes place when Hanyu catches Yuji by surprise and drives him through two buildings. He is then engaged in a battle with two newly awakened sorcerers who were forced to participate in the Culling Game and targeted the rookies, believing they’d be easier to defeat. However, Yuji was by no means a pushover and defeated them both single-handedly before moving on to the next battle.

2) Yuji Itadori vs. Kinji Hakari

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Hakari will make his debut in the upcoming season when Yuji and the others seek his help in order to save Gojo. However, believing Yuji is a spy from Jujutsu High, Hakari doesn’t waste a second before fighting him, without even listening to him. The third-year students Hakari and Kirara Hoshi were suspended after getting into trouble with the top brass, and had no idea how bad the situation was at Jujutsu High. The fight gets interrupted, and Hakari agrees to listen to Yuji after seeing his unwavering determination.

1) Yuji Itadori vs. Yuta Okkotsu

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The fight between these two was already teased a while ago, and we see another glimpse of it in the new trailer. Yuta promises the top brass that he will kill Yuji, but he has other plans for his junior. The fight takes place during the first two episodes of the upcoming season, highlighting Yuta’s unimaginable powers as he overwhelms Yuji, along with Choso and Naoya Zenin, with just his presence due to his immense cursed energy reserves.

