Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Already Set a Date for Its Finale (And Confirms Episode Count)

Jujutsu Kaisen has officially kicked off its return for Season 3 as part of the now ongoing Winter 2026 anime schedule, and with it has also confirmed how many episodes it’s going to be sticking around for. Jujutsu Kaisen is by far one of the most anticipated blockbuster returns of the year overall, and it’s starting 2026 off on the right foot by making its debut this past week. But alongside its debut, the anime has also revealed that this third season’s first phase won’t be going as long as fans might hope to see.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 is now going to be airing its episodes over the next few months, and has revealed its schedule for future episodes. But with its reveal, the anime has also set a March 26th release date in Japan for Season 3’s 12th and final episode. This means that the series will only be running for a single cour for the Winter before it returns for more of the Culling Game arc at a later date. So it’s time to already look ahead towards the grand finale.

What’s Going on With Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 will be running for 12 episodes for a single cour through the Winter 2026 anime schedule, and this is going to be one of the shorter seasons of the anime thus far. It’s likely that the series will be returning for another cour of episodes for the second phase of the Culling Game arc, but it’s still too early to tell when those new episodes will actually hit our screens. It could be as early as this year, or in 2027 or beyond depending on how the production staff planned it all out.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 is now streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll on a weekly basis for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. It’s currently only available with Japanese audio and English subtitles, but an English dub for the new season is being planned as part of the packed slate Crunchyroll has slated for the Winter 2026 anime season. A start date for the dub has yet to be confirmed as of this time, however.

What Is the Culling Game?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has officially started adapting the Culling Game arc of Gege Akutami’s original manga, and it’s the first major phase for the anime towards its grand finale. The Culling Game is part of Kenjaku’s grand plan following the events of the Shibuya Incident as now that he has awakened the Cursed Energy within humans throughout Japan, and it means we’re about to meet a ton of new allies and foes as Yuji and the others make their way through the deadly tournament.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 premiered with its first two episodes, and even managed to crash Crunchyroll with its debut as fans flocked to the streaming service as soon as it hit. It’s no mystery as to why given how big it’s all become, but now fans already are aware of when this third season is going to come to its end.

