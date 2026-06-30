Shonen Jump’s Breakout Anime Hit Confirms Season 2 Return After Finale

One Shonen Jump anime series has really taken fans by surprise this Spring, and has now confirmed that a Season 2 of the franchise is now on the way. The final few episodes of the Spring 2026 anime schedule are coming to an end, and that means it’s time to say goodbye to some of the fan favorites ahead of the upcoming Summer 2026 anime schedule. There have been a few franchises that have really gotten attention over the last few months, but Marriagetoxin took fans by surprise with just how cool it really was.

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Joumyaku and Mizuki Yoda’s Marriagetoxin made its debut earlier this April, and ended up being one of the coolest new anime that fans have gotten to see make the jump from Shueisha’s Jump+ app. Brought to life by the same studio behind hits like My Hero Academia and Gachiakuta, it’s no mystery as to why the anime has now confirmed that it has revealed that it’s coming back for an official second season releasing in 2027. You can check out the official announcement below.

Marriagetoxin Season 2 Announced for 2027

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Marriagetoxin Season 2 has been announced to be in the works for a release next year, but unfortunately has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. It’s going to be picking up right from where it left off as Hikari Gero keeps working with Kinosaki in order to find a marriage partner in the future. He got pretty close thanks to the fight of the Beast Clan and its subsequent fallout, but the finale revealed that there are going to be even more complications in his romantic future.

“Thanks to the anime staff, who make the original work 1000% more amazing, and the voice cast, who breathe life into the characters with their incredible performances, I can’t wait to see Gero, Kinosaki, and the rest of the gang again!!” series writer Joumyaku said of Marriagetoxin‘s Season 2 announcement while teasing a bit of what’s coming in the next episodes, “And in Season 2, charming and wildly unpredictable new characters join the mix and run rampant every which way…” And that anime production is why Marriagetoxin has stood out so much.

Why You Should Watch Marriagetoxin

©Joumyaku・Mizuki Yoda/SHUEISHA, MARRIAGETOXIN Project

Directed by Motonobu Hori for Bones Film, Marriagetoxin blends action and romance in a way that you likely didn’t expect when going in. With Gero needing to take over his clan and stop them from forcing his sister into getting married and having a kid (which would totally ruin her life in many ways), Gero is insistent on finding a marriage partner for himself. But rather than having one arranged for him, Gero wants to fall in love and find a way the right way.

Through the first season fans have seen a lot of explosive moments as Gero’s poison wielding skills have pit him up against many other wacky master assassins. Marriagetoxin’s anime has also looked great in motion while having a lot of fun moments, but that spark of potential romance at the center of Gero’s journey overall is what is going to keep you tuning in. Make sure to catch up with the first season now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

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