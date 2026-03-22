Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Confirms Release Date for Extended Finale With First Look Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen is planning to go out with a bang for Season 3, and a new trailer has dropped the first look at what to expect from its extended finale. Jujutsu Kaisen has reached the climax of the first stage of the Culling Game arc, but unfortunately the anime is about to hit a roadblock. The third season is gearing up to end together with the rest of the ending Winter 2026 anime schedule, and that means fans only have a bit more to enjoy from the Culling Game with one last episode.

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Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 confirmed earlier this year that this third season of the anime would only be running for 12 episodes in total, and had set a date in March for the season finale. This has now been confirmed to be the case as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be making its premiere on Thursday, March 26th. To celebrate, the anime has dropped a special trailer showing off the first look at Yuta Okkotsu’s first wave of fights in the Sendai Colony. Check it out in action below.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 12 Come Out?

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Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 Episode 12 will be making its debut on Thursday, March 26th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll at 8:30AM PT outside of Japan for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. But this episode is a bit more special too as the anime has revealed that the finale will feature an extended runtime of 27 minutes, which is about four minutes beyond the usual amount.

This was seen previously in the season with Maki’s focus episode as she tore through the Zenin Clan, and that has been heralded as one of the best episodes of the new Jujutsu Kaisen season overall. Now it’s been revealed that the finale will also feature that same extended runtime, and this first look trailer teases that it’s going to be an intense one with a lot of cool moments coming for fans. Because Yuta is facing off some very strong opponents in the Sendai Colony.

How Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 End?

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Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 teased at the end of its penultimate episode that it would be shifting its focus to Yuta with the finale, and the trailer for the episode confirms this by revealing he’s taking on some very tough opponents. The Sendai Colony was teased to be a much more intense area than the one Yuji and Megumi had went to with some sorcerers and curses with high point totals already. Two of these sorcerers have been added to the voice cast too.

Nana Mizuki is joining as the voice of Takako Uro, and Hiroki Tochi is joining as the voice of Ryo Ishigori. These two are going to be running headfirst at Yuta now that he has disturbed the stalemate between the strongest fighters, and fan are likely going to be treated to some explosive sequences as a result. But either way, fans are still heading into a rather massive cliffhanger.

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