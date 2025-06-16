My Hero Academia: All Class 1-A’s Official Hero Rankings After Time Skip (And What Changed)

Kohei Horikoshi’s manga My Hero Academia centers on heroes who help keep society safe, preventing anyone from misusing their Quirks. Naturally, society cheers these heroes, a sentiment highlighted by the Hero Billboard Chart, a ranking that lists heroes by their standing. While every nation in the series has its own, the story focuses on Japan’s, called the Japanese Hero Billboard Chart. After the final war, the chart was bound to change, especially considering the roles the U.A. High students, particularly Class 1-A, played in shaping a new society, However, the final chapter, 430, which includes a time skip and shows where the students are now, doesn’t feature the hero rankings directly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But this is addressed in an additional chapter in the final volume of My Hero Academia, which reveals that 16 of the 21 members of Class 1-A secured an official hero ranking. The protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, isn’t on this list, due to him not being an official hero anymore, while Koji Koda (Anima), Rikido Sato (Sugar Man), and Yuga Aoyama (Can’t Stop Twinkling) were shown to be sidekicks, and Hitoshi Shinsou (NightHide) isn’t mentioned at all. With Deku’s absence, fans were disappointed. Nevertheless, a final bonus chapter, released on May 2, 2025, brings a new twist by adding Deku to the chart, while Bakugo reaches new heights once again.

17) Minoru Mineta

Bones

Minoru Mineta, the Grape Juice hero, someone fans never expected to make the list, is actually ranked 108th on the Japanese Hero Billboard Chart. His ranking is mentioned in the final chapter of My Hero Academia and not in the recently released final bonus chapter.

This suggests his ranking may have changed, but considering how society has shifted, it’s likely that Mineta climbed the chart due to his humorous behavior, which has become a key factor in the rankings following the societal impact of the final war.

16) Denki Kaminari

Bones

Denki Kaminari, aka the Sun Hero: Charge Bolt, is ranked 44th on the Hero Billboard Chart according to the final chapter. The final chapter also shows that he’s doing well, having opened his own hero agency, which happens to be adjacent to Kyoka Jiro’s.

It’s clear the series is hinting that their relationship is starting to blossom romantically, something fans had always suspected. Now that the hero society is peaceful, there’s more than enough time for Denki and Jiro to explore this side of their relationship, and it may have blossomed further by the time of the final bonus chapter.

15) Toru Hagakure

Bones

The Stealth Hero: Invisible Girl, Toru Hagakure’s official ranking in the final chapter is 39th on the Hero Chart. This number highlights her value as a hero due to her stealth prowess, and it’s clear that the agency she opened may specialize in this area.

The final chapter also reveals that Aoyama is working at her agency as her sidekick, which might be a hint at how much their relationship may have grown, possibly even romantically, as the two had formed a special bond, especially before the final war of the series began.

14) Hanta Sero

Bones

Hanta Sero, aka the Taping Hero: Cellophane, holds an impressive 36th rank on the Hero Billboard Chart JP, according to the final chapter. Sero’s ability makes him extremely agile, and his speed surely played a key role in securing such a high spot on a chart that comprises heroes from across the nation.

The final chapter doesn’t reveal much more about him aside from his ranking, but Sero may likely have opened his own agency, specializing in capturing villains quickly, a move that could raise his rank even further if it hasn’t already.

13) Tsuyu Asui

Bones

The Rainy Season Hero: Froppy, as per the last mention, ranks 33rd on the HBJ. In the final chapter, it’s also suggested that while Froppy may not have her own agency, she is working with Uravity at her agency, which focuses on helping children.

Asui, much like Uravity, has a warmhearted nature, which may make her especially popular among children, possibly a key factor in her ranking. If the bonus chapter were to mention her rank, it would likely have gone up further due to her growing popularity with children.

12) Mashirao Ojiro

Bones

The Martial Arts Hero: Tailman, Mashirao Ojiro, ranks 31st on the Hero Chart as per the last mention. The final chapter doesn’t say much more about him aside from his ranking, but as a martial artist, he may have earned his spot by honoring this sport culture through his actions.

If he doesn’t have his own agency, it’s easy to imagine him opening a dojo to teach martial arts to others. With his high ranking, it’s clear Ojiro is having a successful hero career while sharing something he loves.

11) Kyoka Jiro

Bones

Kyoka Jiro, aka the Hearing Hero: Earphone Jack, holds the 30th spot on the HBJP, as mentioned in the final chapter. It’s also revealed that she has her own agency, which, as previously mentioned, is adjacent to Kaminari’s.

The final chapter may have subtly hinted at her relationship with Kaminari, but it’s clear that her love for music has blossomed as well, a passion that has also brought her close to Eri, who is revealed to become a performer in the final bonus chapter.

10) Mina Ashido

Bones

at the top 10 among Class 1-A students, we have Mina Ashido, Ridley Hero: Pinky, at 28th on the chart. Mina has continually inspired those around her to keep moving forward, including her classmate Eijiro Kirishima, a testament to her uplifting nature and a key factor in securing her current rank.

Speaking of which, while the new hero ranking revealed in the bonus chapter doesn’t mention Mina directly, it’s likely she may have climbed even higher, possibly into the top 25 or even the top 20, due to her inspiring personality.

9) Ochaco Uraraka

Bones

The romantic interest of the protagonist of My Hero Academia, Ochaco Uraraka, aka the Zero Gravity Hero: Uravity, holds the 24th spot on the HBJP. Uraraka has opened her own agency, which focuses on helping children, a path influenced by her experiences with her archnemesis, Himiko Toga.

Her agency assists children in understanding their Quirks and growing into their best selves. It’s clear she’s popular among children, and as the head of an agency that continues to do valuable work, Uraraka’s rank will only rise if it hasn’t already.

8) Momo Yaoyorozu

Bones

Momo Yaoyorozu, the Everything Hero: Creati, is among the top 20 on the Hero Chart at number 19 as per the last mention. The series finale doesn’t reveal much about her current contribution as a hero, but it’s clear she’s a valuable asset due to her powerful and creative Quirk.

It’s likely she may have her own agency by now, specializing in developing innovations for heroes, a profitable venture in a world where even individuals without Quirks, like Deku, can become heroes.

7) Fumikage Tokoyami

bones

Jet-Black Hero: Tsukuyomi, Tokoyami, holds the 17th rank on the hero chart, as mentioned in the final chapter of the series. Tokoyami has been one of the strongest students from Class 1-A, and his contribution in the final war even intimidated All For One, so it’s no surprise he has a high rank.

It’s likely that his power during the time skip continued to contribute greatly to hero society, subduing formidable villains on a rampage. Also, considering he formed a close bond with Hawks near the end of the series, it’s plausible that he may be running Hawks’ agency or playing a key role in it if he doesn’t have his own agency.

6) Tenya Ida

Bones/Shueisha

Tenya Iida, the Turbo Hero: Ingenium, was last ranked 13th on the HBJP. However, considering the latest changes made with Deku and Bakugo ranking higher, it’s likely Tenya’s rank may have been affected. Nonetheless, it’s improbable he would drop lower than the top 15.

Tenya is one of the most active heroes due to his remarkable speed, allowing him to catch villains faster. While it’s unclear whether he has his own agency, it’s likely he might be working at his brother’s agency, possibly as the new head, given his admiration for him and his resolve to follow in his path.

5) Eijiro Kirishima

Bones

Eijiro Kirishima, the Sturdy Hero: Red Riot, was last ranked 12th, just above Tenya Iida. But much like Iida’s rank may have shifted, Kirishima’s may have gone down, or up, especially considering he recently started his solo career.

Kirishima embodies chivalry through his quirk, which has likely earned him a strong following among fans who appreciate his masculinity and resolve. He’s one of the most successful heroes from the series, and if the final bonus chapter were to reveal the HBJP chart, it’s likely his rank, alongside Deku and Bakugo, would have gone higher.

4) Mezo Shoji

The Tentacle Hero: Tentacole, Shoji was one of two students who ranked in the top 10, with his last rank sitting at 9th on the hero chart. But recent changes may have pushed him down due to Deku and Bakugo’s rise in rank.

Shoji contributed greatly to the final war, helping to bring about societal change by improving attitudes toward heteromorphs. As a leading figure for the heteromorph community, it makes sense that many people would vote for him (if there is a voting system to determine the ranks) due to his representation and the hope he brings.

3) Katsuki Bakugo

Bones

Considered one of the top 3 Class 1-A students, Bakugo, going by the hero name Explosive Hero: Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight, has a new rank change that puts him in the top five at 5th spot on the hero chart. This is the third time Bakugo’s rank has changed, with his debut rank at 4th, while before the latest change, he was 15th.

It was explained that he lost his high rank due to his unlikability among fans, which hilariously fits his character. But with the latest change, it might be that fans have started to find him more likable. Among the top three, he’s currently the lowest, but his debut rank shows that he was once higher than Deku and Shoto, suggesting he could still rise further.

2) Izuku Midoriya

Shueisha

In the final chapter of My Hero Academia, it was mentioned that Izuku didn’t have a rank at all as he was just beginning to start his heroic journey with support systems. However, as soon as he was officially a hero, he was welcomed and honored with a 4th rank on the Hero Chart, revealing his full hero name as One For All Hero: Deku.

Deku making the rank is what fans wanted to see, and when it was omitted for obvious reasons, it suggests that the final bonus chapter was released to fix this oversight and show his true place in society, which he helped build. Deku now manages his life as a hero and a teacher, and while it’s unclear if his rank could go higher, there’s a plausible chance it might, given how many factors are now taken into consideration when ranking heroes.

1) Shoto Todoroki

Shueisha

The additional final chapter of My Hero Academia included in the final volume shows everyone from Class 1-A gathering to celebrate Shoto’s new rank, which places him in 2nd on the Hero Billboard Chart, right below Togata Mirio. Even in the final bonus chapter, it’s mentioned that Togata Mirio and Shoto are maintaining their ranks while Bakugo and Deku have a new rank, placing them in the top five.

Shoto’s rank as the top hero among his peers is fitting, as he has always demonstrated great power and maturity, and considering he is the son of a former number one hero, Shoto’s rise was expected. Almost all the Class 1-A students have a rank on the Hero Billboard Chart after the time skip, which shows that Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia ended on a satisfying note, giving peaceful and fitting roles to everyone after all their struggles.

My Hero Academia can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix.