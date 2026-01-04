One Piece Unveils a Surprise Behind the Series’ Most Legendary Weapon

One Piece has long incorporated weapons as underlying elements that support its narrative threads, making them one of the cornerstones of the series’ storytelling. Weapons play a major role in the world of One Piece and are closely tied to how the story will ultimately come to an end. While the Ancient Weapons are undeniably the most significant to the overarching plot, the series also features other weapons that carry comparable narrative weight. Zoro’s weapons, acquired from various places throughout his journey, have consistently proven to be deeply integrated into the story rather than merely serving as tools for combat. This is why the latest weapon introduced in the current Elbaph arc may hold some of the most significant meaning yet.

The legendary weapon in question is Ragnir, Loki’s hammer, which has captivated fans ever since its first appearance. Given its clear inspiration from Norse mythology, specifically Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, anticipation around the weapon was high. Fans were eager to see how a weapon so iconic in fiction would be adapted within One Piece’s narrative framework. Fortunately, the latest chapter of One Piece sheds light on Ragnir, unveiling a unique interpretation of the legendary weapon that aligns perfectly with the series’ internal logic.

One Piece Unveils a Surprising Revelation for Loki’s Hammer

In One Piece Chapter 1170, titled “Contrary,” Loki is attacked by Ragnir. In response, Loki counters with a heavy swing of his own, stopping Ragnir’s assault. The chapter then reveals a surprising detail: Ragnir has a bruise, confirming that it is a living being, specifically, an animal resembling a squirrel. One Piece has a history of weapons being infused with Devil Fruit abilities, with Lasso, the gun that takes the form of a dog, serving as the most iconic example. It is likely that the same phenomenon applies to Ragnir. This interpretation also explains why, when Loki was restrained with Sea Prism Stone chains, the hammer was bound as well; if Ragnir possesses Devil Fruit powers, it would be unable to move under those conditions.

This unique reinterpretation of a legendary weapon like Mjolnir is a fascinating addition that fits seamlessly within the world of One Piece. The reveal suggests that the series may finally delve deeper into the mysterious phenomenon of non-living objects gaining Devil Fruit abilities. Fans may soon learn more about Ragnir’s origins, how it came to exist in this form, and why it protects the Devil Fruit Loki consumed, possibly through a future flashback. For now, Ragnir’s surprising twist on Norse mythology stands as a brilliant incorporation, once again highlighting Eiichiro Oda’s masterful storytelling abilities.

